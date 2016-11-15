Christmas at Grand Oaks set for Sunday

Known for promoting holiday cheer and higher education, Christmas at Grand Oaks will be presented Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Currently bustling with activity, the early 1900s Greek revival structure is being transformed into a winter wonderland. This year, more than 5,000 ornaments are adorning about 22 interior Christmas trees, varying in height, texture and color scheme.

“Basically, we start getting ideas early on all through the year, especially if we go somewhere up in the mountains where they have Christmas shops all year long,” said Nelda Lewis, a member of the design team, which also consists of Grand Oaks owner Ray Thacker, Richard Hunt, Debbie McKaig, MaryJohn Chapman and Niawana Coalson.

“... We’re constantly looking for ideas. As far as inspiration, I say this every year, but it is the truth — to be able to be surrounded by the beautiful things here [at Grand Oaks] inspires me.

“[The trees] are decorated room by room. Each room has its own personality.

We try to bring that out each year in a little different way. For instance, one of the rooms is a canopied room. It’s obviously a feminine room. So one year, I used hats and gloves and handbags [and] old hat boxes. This year, I’m going more toward a children’s — little girl’s — themed room, with some dress forms and some period-type clothing to accentuate that room. ... The colors [in the room and decorations] — the bronzes and golds — are beautiful.”

On Sunday, a $10 donation will enable each guest to enjoy the holiday decorations and be treated to refreshments at the special-events venue, located at 302 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a scholarship that Thacker and his siblings formed in memory of their parents, Hubert and Eva.

Administered by the Etowah Scholarship Foundation, the memorial scholarship has annually awarded funds to two recipients, who have needed financial assistance, since the 1980s.

“There was eight in my family and out of the eight, there was only three of us that graduated from high school and only one from college,” Thacker said.

“I think education is very important regardless of if it’s at a technical school or [someplace else] for a person to pursue whatever their dreams are. ... If somebody wants an education, there’s help out there. And I just want to ... [help kids] achieve what they aspire to achieve.”

For more information about Christmas at Grand Oaks, call 770-382-6322.