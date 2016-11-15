Open Door Christian Book Store closes Saturday

After serving as a “place of hope and encouragement” for more than 40 years, The Open Door Christian Book Store will permanently close its doors Saturday at 7 p.m. Extending thanks to the community for their support, co-owner James Black described his operation as both a business and ministry.

“We opened Nov. 10, 1973,” said Black, who owns the Cartersville bookstore with his wife, Judy. “We’ve had a good run. We’ve been in business for 43 years, but at our stage of life, it’s time for a change. It’s time to move in a different direction. That’s one of the reasons. The other reason is that the Internet ... [continues] to dramatically impact the book business, particularly in the gift business. More and more people are buying online instead of walking into a brick and mortar store. So that has dramatically impacted us to the fact that we’re not growing as we once were. We’re just kind of maintaining.

“... We’re deeply grateful to the Lord himself and the people of God, the Body of Christ in Bartow County, that has supported us faithfully over the years, particularly in the early years when we were just struggling and trying to find our footing. We had a lot of Christian people who stood by us and supported us when we were just a little, small entity. So we’re very, very grateful for the Body of Christ for their support over the years.”

Situated at 241 S. Tennessee St., The Open Door Christian Book Store specializes in church supplies, Sunday School materials, and Christian books, music and gift items.

Prior to opening the business at its first location on West Main Street in Cartersville, Black worked for an accounting firm in Rome.

“I became interested on the side in the Christian book industry,” said Black — who also pastors New Covenant Church in Cartersville — about feeling led to open a bookstore. “Long story short, I decided I disliked tax work and was more interested in the book business.

“We just kind of launched out gradually into the business. We had no money. We only had $1,200 and didn’t know hardly anything about what we were doing. We just kind of did it on the side for a few years until it could eventually support us. It was a 10-year journey to get to the place where we would live out of the business.

“... One of the joys that I have gotten out of the business over the years is how people come in with a particular need or circumstance or situation that they’re facing or dealing with and [I was] able to recommend a book, which I had read — and of course, I only recommended books that I had read — and have that person come back a week or two later and tell me that that book really helped them — really made a difference in their life. ... So that is one of the ministry aspects of it. I do have a lot of people who just come by and want to talk to us. Sometimes we do some nonprofessional counseling with people, and we pray with people. ... So we try to combine business and ministry. It’s not all business, and it’s not all ministry. If it’s all business then you lose the ministry aspect. And if it’s all ministry, you lose the business aspect, and you go broke. So you’ve got to ... find a balance there [between] the two.”

To mark their retirement, the Blacks’ three daughters are encouraging the public to attend a party at the store Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. In lieu of gifts, people are urged to share their memories of The Open Door Christian Book Store.

“The store was many things to my family,” said one of the Blacks’ daughters, Laura Altman. “My parents not only wanted it to be a source of income, but also a ministry in the community. And since there were many times that did not bring in much — or any — income, they held on [to] the vision God gave them. They knew if God wanted the store to remain open, that he would provide for them. There were times that it was literally day by day.

“The store opened when I was 2 years old, and I have one distinct memory that stands out from that age. It was of a man named Billy Jordan installing shelving on the walls. I remember ‘helping’ him.

“His wife, Ellon Jordan, came to work for us and has been with my parents the whole time. She saw the store as a ministry as well, and worked many unpaid hours. She is a such a treasure and part of our family.”

She continued, “... As I mentioned that my parents wanted the store to be a ministry, I remember my dad praying with people. Some people would come by just to pray. I remember times when my dad led people to Christ in the store. My mom and Ellon both prayed with customers and encouraged them as well. I really do believe that our little store was a place of hope and encouragement to the community.”

For more information about Open Door, visit www.opendoorbksonline.com or call 770-382-5330.