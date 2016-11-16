Tant takes the helm at Better Way

Serving as a forensic interviewer for A Better Way Child Advocacy Center since 2013, Amanda Tant recently was named director of the Advocates for Children offering.

“After interviewing more than 450 alleged victims of abuse and neglect, I felt a desire to do more, a desire to work deeper in the field and in this community,” Tant said.

“I was honored and excited when I was selected as the director of this CAC, and these feelings were also met with a great sense of responsibility to the children and families of Bartow County.

“I have always felt honored to be a part of Advocates for Children, and I am eager to implement fresh input, direction and strategies at the CAC. The children in this community need strong, knowledgeable adults to help them, and I am ecstatic to be responsible for the success of this program.”

Opened in 2008, the local CAC operates under the umbrella of Advocates for Children, a Cartersville nonprofit that provides numerous programs and services that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse. The organization assists more than 3,000 area youth and families each year.

“The CAC provides a safe, neutral place for children and teens to talk about their abuse,” Tant said. “Instead of going to the sheriff’s office or the DFCS office, children come to the CAC, where their story is both audio and visually recorded, in hopes that the child will not have to repeat it over and over again. It is estimated that one out of every 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

“Since opening in 2008, the CAC has provided direct services to more than 1,100 children. Going forward, my goal for the CAC is to implement more prevention programs in the community. We recently joined efforts with the City School System and were awarded a grant to train school personnel in the Darkness to Light Program. This program educates adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Additionally, our CAC is currently state accredited through the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia, and my goal for the CAC is to receive national accreditation through the National Children’s Alliance. The application for accreditation was submitted in June of this year. Our site review with the National Children’s Alliance took place Nov. 16.”

A graduate of Shorter College, Tant — who also is a nurturing parenting facilitator — received training to become a forensic interviewer from Child First Georgia and the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The model of a CAC is framed around teamwork, and Amanda has consistently demonstrated a team mindset that strengthens our program and our community,” Advocates for Children President and CEO Karen White said. “She is passionate about minimizing trauma and working for justice for child victims. Additionally, she nurtures the relationships within our local multidisciplinary team, which is the essential component to successful outcomes for our children.

“She has a goal of reaching our adult population to expand child abuse prevention knowledge, and I do hope that she will be welcomed into the churches, schools and businesses she contacts for this effort. As adults, we are responsible for the safety of all children and together we can make this happen.”

For more information about Advocates, visit www.AdvoChild.org or call 770-387-1143.