CTC named to national Top 100 list

Chattahoochee Technical College has been recognized as one of the top certificate-producing institutions in the nation.

In its recent Top 100 report, Community College Week ranked Georgia’s largest technical college as 49th in the nation in all disciplines represented among certificates taking one year or less to complete, based on data collected from the U.S. Department of Education.

The college also was recognized on two of the publication’s lists of associate-degree rankings: 48th in the Top 50 Associate Degree Producers in the areas of communications technology, technicians and support services and 50th in the Top 50 Associate Degree Producing Colleges in the areas of computer and information services and support services.

“To be recognized nationally by Community College Week as a top producer of associate degrees and to be named to the Top 100 list [of certificate producers] is a testament to the commitment of our faculty and staff,” CTC President Dr. Ron Newcomb said.

“At Chattahoochee Technical College, our highly qualified instructors are dedicated to providing students with every opportunity to succeed and achieve their goals. I am pleased to see our college get the national recognition it deserves.”

The lists were published in the Aug. 31 issue of the magazine, but the college wasn’t notified of the achievement, according to CTC spokeswoman Jessica Lindley.

“We actually stumbled across the honor while reading the publication,” she said.

In fiscal year 2016, the college awarded 1,478 one-year technical certificates of credit in such areas as health care science, business and technical studies and the technical specialist program, according to a CTC press release.

A technical certificate of credit is designed to meet a specific educational need to prepare students for the workforce or to update their existing skills.

Certificates, which may require any combination of general education, occupational courses and/or approved elective courses, range from nine to 39 credit hours for completion, and some certificates may be embedded in the coursework for a degree or diploma.

Bolstered by articulation agreements with the state’s public and private colleges and universities, the technical specialist program offers students the opportunity to study 36 hours of general-education courses as well as several introductory occupational courses that transfer to four-year institutions.

Chattahoochee Tech has been named to the magazine’s Top 100 list “numerous times,” according to Lindley.

In 2015, the college was ranked 98th in all disciplines for one-year certificates and was 60th for the 2014 academic year.

In 2013, the college ranked 25th in all disciplines represented among certificates taking one year or less to complete; was the only Georgia college to make the Top 50 Associate Degree Producers in communications technology, technicians and support services, ranked 44th; and was the highest-ranked school in the state in the Top 50

Associate Degree Producing Colleges in sales, merchandising and marketing, coming in at 19th in the nation.