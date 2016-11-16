2017 Travel Media Marketplace headed to Cartersville

Looking to draw more visitors to Bartow County, Ellen Archer is excited that Cartersville will host Georgia Tourism’s 2017 Travel Media Marketplace offering next year. Set for April 20 to 22, the event will feature 30 designated travel journalists from North America, who will explore numerous Bartow and “only-in Cartersville” attractions.

“The take-away will be, ‘Wow, there are a lot of stories I can sell here,’” said Archer, executive director for Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I think our ‘Only in Cartersville’ hook will take hold. Travel journalists sell stories that inform people about new experiences and places to go. They’re bombarded with pitches and, regardless of how worthy your story is, getting on their radar is more than half the battle of getting your story told.

“By hosting this event, 30 highly vetted travel journalists will experience the Booth Western Art Museum, Etowah Mounds, Tellus museum, LakePoint, Barnsley Resort, Old Car City, Grand Oaks, the first Coca-Cola Wall Sign painted in the entire world — and on, and on. The result will be Cartersville and Bartow County showing up in print articles, online publications and blogs, TV travel segments and travel guides. The value of this ‘free ink’ will be staggering, but the bottom line is increased visitation and increased visitor spending. And, let us remember, every new business investment in a community begins with a visit.”

In the past, host sites for the Marketplace offering have included Clayton County; Savannah; Athens; Macon; Atlanta; Hiawassee; Augusta; LaGrange and Coweta County; Blue Ridge and Ellijay; and Statesboro and Vidalia. Along with the selected communities, Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism Division also jointly hosts the annual event.

“Travel Media Marketplace is our opportunity to showcase Georgia’s unique tourism destinations firsthand to travel writers from across the U.S. and Canada, while also connecting them with our partners across the state,” stated Kevin Langston, deputy commissioner for tourism for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, in a GDEcD news release. “Cartersville-Bartow County offers a perfect variety of attractions, dining, history and [outdoor adventure], allowing attendees to discover new, fresh and exciting story ideas to share with their readers.”