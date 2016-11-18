Bartow County College and Career Academy students participate in award-winning apprenticeship program

One of Bartow County College and Career Academy’s work-based learning partners has been honored for its work with student apprentices at the Cartersville school.

voestalpine Automotive Body Parts Inc. was named Business Partner of the Year at Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle’s Ninth Annual Business and Education Summit, which began Oct. 24 in Dalton and concluded Oct. 25 in Calhoun.

“voestalpine Automotive is a true leader in the strategic public-private partnerships necessary to unleash our students’ full potential,” Casey said in a press release. “They are providing the next generation with world-class apprenticeship opportunities that empower students to thrive in their desired field after graduation. voestalpine is a clear indicator of the successes our public school systems and private sector job creators can achieve when working together to create a dynamic and skilled workforce [that is] second to none.”

“This organization is at the forefront of workforce development in our state, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities they are providing Bartow County students,” said Sen. Bruce Thompson, who represents Bartow, Cherokee and Cobb counties, in the release. “I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and commitment they have to our next generation of workers, and I look forward to nurturing this fantastic partnership for years to come.”

BCCCA Principal/CEO Paul Sabin attended the summit, along with student apprentices from voestalpine and representatives from the school system.

“voestalpine is a great business partner for our students and our school system,” he said. “I am excited about the opportunities voestalpine offers our student interns and future leaders. It is the partnership with companies like voestalpine that will continue to drive both our workforce and economic development in this community. Being recognized by the lieutenant governor as Business Partner of the Year is a great honor and well-deserved by this forward-thinking organization. I look forward to more opportunities to partner with companies as progressive as voestalpine Automotive Body Parts.”

The program gives students a jump on the competition in the job market after they graduate, according to Lisa DiPrima, work-based learning/transition career partnership specialist for Bartow County Schools.

“The voestalpine apprenticeship program provides a competitive advantage for Bartow County students by giving them the opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge obtained in the classroom to actual working conditions,” she said. “This program also highly emphasizes the development of work ethics essential for workplace success. The transferable skills developed in this program allow these students to become lifelong contributing members of the workforce and the community. It is our aspiration to replicate this superior model with other industries.”

The company partners with BCCCA to train its own workforce to fit the growing needs in terms of qualified technical personnel, according to the release. Students work 20 to 40 hours a week in the 2½-year apprenticeship program, which combines theory classes with on-the-job training.

The training consists of four terms, followed by a final term where the apprentices work full time in the department they select.

The first term begins with rotation in the production area. The second term includes a special project aimed at teaching apprentices hands-on skills, basic tooling and machining operations.

The third term involves the rotation process in the tool shop as well as the quality, logistics and maintenance departments. In the fourth term, apprentices are required to complete a project designed to teach them required skills both in industrial maintenance and machining operations.

In each department, apprentices are assigned a mentor, an experienced employee who provides assistance and support and evaluates each apprentice’s performance.

Six BCCCA students currently are participating in the training program, which is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and has been officially certified as an apprenticeship-training program.

Once they complete the program, they will receive the job title of industrial manufacturing technician.

Besides these six apprentices, voestalpine also employs one additional intern in a four-semester training program in their instructional technology department.

Although there are many registered apprenticeship programs for adults across the state, voestalpine is the first company in Georgia to organize a registered program exclusively for high school students, according to a press release.