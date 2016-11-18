OneCry Georgia conducts prayer summit Sunday

Promoted as “a nationwide call for spiritual awakening,” OneCry Georgia will present a prayer summit Sunday in Cartersville. Taking place from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the free-admission event will be held at LakePoint Champions Center, 261 Stars Way.

“The summit is geared for all people who have the desire to see God work in our area and across our state for good,” said David Franklin, associational missionary for the Bartow Baptist Association. “There will be testimonies; focus prayer times, like praying for rain; music; and celebration. There are also kids’ clubs for 5-year-olds through fifth grade.

“OneCry chose Bartow to have this event at because of the way this community works together and things God has done and is doing. The National Day of Prayer, tornado recovery, SPLASH [Show People Love and Share Him] Bartow, the positive relationships across racial and denominational lines are just a few of the things that set Bartow apart from other counties in Georgia.

“The desire is that people who attend would have an encounter with God and make a difference through prayer. In a time of great need where people are looking to each other for answers and solutions, we believe we should look up and cry out to the one who can help.”

Streaming statewide, the event also will feature Bob Bakke, Michael Catt, Bill Elliff, Marcus Hayes, Crawford Loritts, Byron Paulus and Doug Small.

According to http://onecry.com, “OneCry is a nationwide call for spiritual awakening, a movement of believers urgently crying out to God to revive the church and transform the culture. OneCry is a movement of like-minded people, churches and organizations who agree that our nation needs a dramatic turnaround. And OneCry is a resource center that provides tools to help your church, Sunday school class, small group or friends seek God in prayer, repentance and collective action.

“Organizations, programs and events haven’t brought the spiritual transformation we need personally or in our families and neighborhoods. And politics, education and economic prosperity will not revive the soul of our nation.

“But what might happen if thousands of prayer warriors pled with God for spiritual awakening? What if voices in communities across the nation were raised to share revival truth? What if leaders called the world to spiritual renewal? What if believers everywhere earnestly sought the manifest presence of God? And what if God heard from heaven and healed our land? That’s our one cry!”