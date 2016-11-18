Small Business Saturday is set to return to Bartow County on November 26

To help foster a “thriving local economy,” local officials are encouraging holiday shoppers to take part in Nov. 26’s Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is a national movement meant to highlight how important small businesses are to our economy,” said Lillie Read, manager for the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “The goal is to heighten people’s awareness of the positive impact that they make when they ‘shop small’ at locally-owned businesses. When you shop small nearly 20 percent more of what you spend stays in the community, which helps power the local economy in a very real way. To that end, Cartersville has a wonderful diversity of locally-owned shops that bring a level of character to the city that cannot be replicated by big box stores or chain establishments. Small Business Saturday is a way for people to show their support for these community members who strive, every day, to make Cartersville a better place.

“The idea that character areas are what sets a city apart is the exact reason that communities across Georgia are striving to bring their historic downtowns back online. Without them, there is nothing to break up the monotony of modern strip developments, with one city sliding into another along a stretch of state highway filled with businesses that can be found in a hundred other local communities. Small businesses bring diversity, interest and life to a community; they help support living wages and upward mobility. They bring money into the community, which helps keep the local economy healthy.”

She continued, “My hope is that we can help build awareness of why it is important [to] find ways of shopping small to support the economy. Supporting small businesses is a conscious decision, and it doesn’t just have to be monetary. Encourage people to choose locally-owned restaurants when they eat out, mention the newest downtown boutique to a coworker, get involved with business development organizations to help strengthen the local network, choose local contractors for jobs and projects. I [want] people to realize that those decisions do make a difference, and they will help make the community strong.”

Spearheaded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday featured an estimated 95 million shoppers last year.

“Small Business Saturday serves as an excellent reminder to all of us that small businesses in our local community are counting on us during the holiday season,” said Cindy Williams, CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. “Small business[es] are a key driver to the local economy and to the quality of life that we enjoy. Truly, one needs to look no further than just down the street. Bartow County is blessed with an abundance of local businesses that offer unique gifts at a great price. From handmade pottery and personalized stationary to outdoor gear and collegiate items, we have everything you need for a great Christmas.

“Shopping locally throughout the year should be a priority for all of Bartow County’s residents. When you purchase items in a Bartow-based business, consider all the good you are doing. You are creating and sustaining jobs for their employees who are our neighbors. You are encouraging the success of the business, which often leads to sponsorships of local sports teams and local nonprofit organizations. You are creating a thriving local economy where new and unique stores will want to open their doors. You are providing dollars to Bartow County that fund capital projects that support our safety personnel and enhance our recreation system. Every dollar counts.”

For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit www.shopsmall.com.