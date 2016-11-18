Cartersville Gas Department to have new home

The Cartersville City Council approved a rezoning application Thursday that will allow the city gas department to move to a new location.

The department’s current home on Cook Street was rendered uninhabitable by a series of sinkholes that opened in the last two years. The new location is a 22-acre tract on Old Mill Road that has been owned by the city since 2011.

In addition to housing the gas department, the city proposes creating a greenspace with walking trails. The council voted unanimously to change the zoning from R-20 (single family residential) to P-1 (public institutional).

Council also approved an ordinance revision requested by the Cartersville School System to add a school zone designation to Church Street in front of Cartersville High School.

“This will allow police officers to write citations for speeding even one mile per hour over the posted speed limit,” said Public Works director Tommy Sanders. “We conducted a speed study and found that of the 5,194 vehicles studied, only 672 drivers were compliant with speed limit.”

Sanders said that 4,522 cars were speeding with 944 exceeding the limit by 10 mph or faster.

In other business, the council:

• proclaimed Nov. 17 as National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

• renewed health insurance coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield

• approved $58,000, not to exceed $60,000 for security infrastructure for Dellinger Park

• approved a $68,000 software maintenance contract with Cogsdale Software Maintenance Co.

The Dec. 1 work session will be held at 8 a.m. with the regular meeting following at 9 a.m. due to the night Christmas parade.