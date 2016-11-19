Hill is fulfilled at Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter

Serving as Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter’s director of development since May, Amy Hill is finding her new role to be a “perfect fit.”

“The most rewarding aspect of my job, by far, is seeing our guests succeed; the pride and grace that comes with that success makes me a better mother and a better person,” Hill said. “Our guests regularly thank us as staff for helping them to change their lives, but we feel like the lucky ones. Our guests teach me so much about humility, dedication and hard work.”

Since forming in 1996, Good Neighbor has served more than 6,500 people. On average, its 4,600-square-foot shelter — located at 110 Porter St. in Cartersville — that was built in 2001 assists about 700 individuals per year. While they are housed, Good Neighbor’s shelter guests are required to find a job within four weeks, and the organization’s staff helps them establish savings, focus on problem-solving skills and chart out future housing options. The nonprofit assists almost 60 people nightly, nearly 30 individuals in its shelter program and about 30 in its Transitional Housing component.

Name: Amy Hill

Age: 42

Occupation (title): Director of development for Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter

City of residence: I live in Cartersville with my husband, Bryant; daughter, Gracie, 13; and twin 7-year-old boys, Parker and Bennett. I am delighted that my mom and stepdad recently moved to Cartersville as well.

Education: Graduated from the University of Georgia in 1997 with a degree in Journalism, specializing in Public Relations.

DTN: When did you join Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, and what drew you to this line of work?

AH: I joined the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter in May in a newly created director of development position. Having volunteered in the Bartow County Victim Assistance Office and the Cartersville City School System, I had the opportunity to see firsthand the need in our community. When this opportunity became available, it felt like the perfect fit for my background and passion for public service.

DTN: What do your responsibilities as director of development entail?

AH: As director of development, I am focused on fundraising, community outreach, social media and volunteer coordination.

DTN: How were Good Neighbor’s benefits — WBHF radiothon — and bucket drive — on Thursday received by the public? What do you hope people who listened to the radiothon or toured the shelter learned about the nonprofit?

AH: Our radiothon and bucket drive were amazing. I love any opportunity for guests to share their stories in their own words. Personal stories that dispel some of the misperceptions of homelessness are so powerful. During the radiothon, we had so many visitors stop by for a tour and meet our guests; that personal interaction is priceless. I encourage anyone who wants to stop by for a visit to learn more about the shelter and programs to call me or just stop by. Additionally, the bucket drive was a huge success. It was a great opportunity to raise money while sharing a little bit about our program.

DTN: What is your greatest professional and/or personal achievement?

AH: My greatest personal achievement is definitely my three phenomenal, compassionate children. My job at the shelter gives me so many opportunities to teach my kids important life lessons about compassion and service to others. Being a part of an organization that literally changes lives makes us a stronger family.

DTN: If you were not in your line of work, what would you like to do?

AH: I truly can’t imagine another line of work. It fills me up both professionally and spiritually to be a part of a place like the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. Our mission and our guests make me better every day.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

AH: Three words to describe me might include compassionate, dedicated and loyal to all of those in my life, both personally and professionally.

DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

AH: Some people might be surprised to know that my previous professional experience included running campaigns and lobbying both the state Legislature and Congress. I am much better suited in my current position.

DTN: What is the best advice you have ever received?

AH: The best advice I have ever received is to work in a collaborative effort including people who will make me better in what I do. Additionally, I have been encouraged to do something I love and it won’t feel like work. I have found that love at the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter.

DTN: What do you like to do in your spare time?

AH: In my spare time, I love anything involving my children and family. I also love to be outdoors and travel whenever possible.

DTN: Where is your favorite place to be in Bartow County?

AH: My favorite place in Bartow County is wherever I happen to be that day. Whether it’s work, kids’ activities or programs like Leadership Bartow, which give me the opportunity to see industries and meet people that I might have never met, make me feel incredibly lucky to have chosen such an amazing community.