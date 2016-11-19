GHC Enrollment rises for 5th straight semester

Students just keep flocking to Georgia Highlands College.

For the fifth consecutive semester, the five-campus college has seen a jump in its enrollment figures, posting a fall semester increase of 4.6 percent over fall semester 2015.

The increase follows a 9.9 percent increase in the summer, a 6.3 percent increase last spring, a 7.1 percent increase last fall and a “nominal increase” in summer 2015, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Todd Jones.

“Georgia Highlands College has been working hard to increase marketing, recruitment and retention on all levels of the college’s operation, and GHC remains one of the most affordable and accessible University System [of Georgia] college degree options in northwest Georgia,” he said. “GHC strives to provide students with an affordable pathway to success that is both fiscally responsible and rewarding for them.”

Part of this year’s growth also is “directly linked to increased retention rates and a significant increase in the number of students participating in the Move On When Ready program,” Jones said.

“GHC continues to enhance the academic support we provide to students to improve their chances of success while continuously marketing the MOWR and the benefits it gives high school students,” he said.

President Don Green said the value of a GHC education is one of the driving forces behind the college’s continual enrollment increases.

“GHC remains one of the most affordable, accessible and valuable USG options in northwest Georgia, and our enrollment increases prove that,” he said in a press release. “I’m glad we offer our students the same classes as larger institutions at half the price, with a full associate degree for less than $8,000 — one of the many reasons GHC was acknowledged as the best return on investment for state colleges in Georgia.”

Jones said college officials are “very pleased with the increase in enrollment.”

“When you compare enrollment throughout the University System of Georgia, GHC remains one of the leading institutions within the system to experience enrollment growth,” he said.

Georgia Highlands had 6,012 students enrolled fall semester, compared to 5,746 students last fall, Jones said.

Of those 6,012 students, 2,062 were new students — freshmen, transfers and “other student types,” he said.

This fall, the Cartersville campus had an enrollment of 2,191 students, which accounted for 26.4 percent of the institution’s total enrollment in 2016 and is a 5 percent increase over last fall’s enrollment of 2,087 students, Jones added.

According to USG, this fall’s enrollment continues a three-year trend across the state of modest increases in student enrollment throughout the system and also marks the first time head count and full-time equivalent enrollment both surpass the system’s former enrollment peak of fall 2011.

“This is the third consecutive year we’ve seen our fall enrollment grow,” USG Chancellor Hank Huckaby said in the release. “As we expand access to public higher education, we are seeing an increase in high school students getting an early start, as well as a larger number of students pursuing graduate degrees.”

The deadline to apply for GHC’s spring semester, which begins Jan. 7, is Dec. 15. Students can apply at highlands.edu.

For the full USG enrollment report for fall 2016, visit http://www.usg.edu/assets/usg/docs/news_files/BOR-USG_Fall_2016_Enrollment.pdf.