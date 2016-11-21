In a press release distributed by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Clark Millsap announced that around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday evening Cartersville deputies were dispatched to 960 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville Medical Center, in response to a reported shooting incident.

Deputies who arrived on the scene found two victims: one male and one female.

The victims were located outside the building, waiting inside their car. The female victim had multiple, severe, injuries and was rushed into the emergency room for treatment.

A juvenile victim was also on the scene but was not injured in the shooting.

The male victim reported that he was driving down Mac Johnson Road, near the Cassville Road intersection stop sign, when he noticed a black passenger car coming up quickly behind him.

The suspect vehicle passed the victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

The male victim reported hearing multiple gun shots. His vehicle was hit several times, which caused the windows to shatter.

The suspect vehicle passed on through the intersection, heading north on Cassville Road.

The male victim realized that the female victim had been hit by multiple bullets and quickly drove to the Cartersville Medical Center to seek immediate treatment.

Criminal investigators are still working on the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050 Ext. 6015.