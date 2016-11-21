In honor of its superior achievement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Allatoona Lake Project recently was named the 2016 Chief of Engineers Natural Resource Management Project of the Year.

“Recognition for the hard work and long weekends that you spend on the lake is always good to receive,” said Chris Purvis, lead ranger at Allatoona Lake. “This is a very high profile award that can bring more focus on the lake, not only for the Corps, but for local partners and the community as well.

“The award is very big deal in the Corps community. It’s like winning the World Series for us. There are 464 Corps Projects nationwide that were eligible for the award. This was the second time Allatoona has been presented the award, the last time in 1983.”

He continued, “... This award would not have happened for the Allatoona Project without the tremendous support we have received from our district and division offices. As well, the Corps recognizes the exceptional impacts that volunteers, partners and the community have made in making this project the best in the country.”

Among its list of achievements was the Allatoona Lake Water Safety Task Force, which was established in 2015 and meets four times each year.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “Allatoona Lake was chosen for the award due to exceptional achievement in management efficiencies, public safety, outreach programs and management effectiveness. Staff at Allatoona was commended for finding innovative and effective ways to manage the natural resources and public use, leadership in obtaining community participation as well as promoting employee and public safety.

“Noteworthy achievements at the project included the creation of the Allatoona Lake Water Safety Task Force, which involves area public safety agencies, long-term water safety partnerships with Safe Kids Cherokee County and Safe Kids Cobb County, and environmental partnerships, such as the Osprey Platform Project with Georgia Power and Steel Materials Inc. and the American Chestnut Restoration Project with the American Chestnut Foundation and Berry College. Also garnering mention was the Allatoona Lake Volunteer Program with over 51,000 volunteer hours completed last year on projects, such as park hosting, water safety, facility maintenance, natural resource management and the Great Lake Allatoona Cleanup.”