Talib Mitchell, 14, stands in front of his painting that is featured in the Booth Western Art Museum's "Kids Cowboy Up!" exhibit.

Referred to as a “self-esteem building experience,” the Booth Western Art Museum’s Kids Cowboy Up! Outreach Program is continuing to cultivate the artistic talents of Bartow’s youth. On display in the venue’s Borderlands Gallery through Jan. 8, 2017, the “13th annual Kids Cowboy Up!” exhibit features 76 pieces by students enrolled at the Hands of Christ after-school program and the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Cartersville Unit.

“This collaborative is truly one of the highlights of our program at the Cartersville Unit,” said Gordon Gilley, chief professional officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County. “Not only does the program provide ‘hands-on’ instruction by a seasoned artist, it provides hundreds of our members the opportunity to learn the basics of fine arts, creativity, self expression and project completion.

“The program culminated by the reception affords our members, their families, club staff and board members to celebrate together their tremendous accomplishments,” he said, referring to the Meet the Artists Reception Nov. 17. “As I’ve mentioned since the inception of the collaborative several years ago, the Booth is a ‘world-class’ museum. Having their work displayed at the Booth is such an affirming and self-esteem building experience.”

The exhibit’s selected works were created during the museum’s Kids Cowboy Up! Outreach Program, which consisted of a combination of on-site activities and, when possible, visits to the Cartersville museum. Of the 76 pieces, 40 were developed by 28 Boys & Girls Clubs’ members and 36 were fashioned by 66 Hands of Christ youth, including a group mural.

“We love to go show kids new artists, new techniques, new mediums and different artwork from our exhibits and collection at the Booth Western Art Museum,” said Mersia Martin, outreach coordinator for the Booth. “So we really like to target after school programs. We want to reach kids at a young age. We think that’s a good time to foster the arts and to grow a love of the arts in children. It helps enrich their lives and, of course, our community.

“For a lot of these kids, their families might not have had the time or the opportunity to come to the Booth museum. Some of them have been before through school visits. But some of them, they don’t get to come very often. So [through the Kids Cowboy Up! Outreach Program], they get to come [and] see our permanent collection that some of their artwork has been based on. And they also get to play in our Sagebrush Ranch, which is always a big attraction.”

Echoing Gilley’s comments, Jean Dudley — director of Hands of Christ’s First Presbyterian Church site — also feels it is an honor for her organization’s youth to have their work highlighted at the Booth museum.

“I am so thrilled that we are able to partner with the Booth to encourage creativity and build self confidence in our students,” Dudley said. “They look forward to the tours, art lessons and exhibit every year. Our little ones may be too young to grasp what a world-class museum we have right here in Cartersville, but they take great pride in having their creations on display for everyone to see. Their parents are very grateful for their children to have this opportunity.”

For more information about the “Kids Cowboy Up!” exhibit, call the museum at 770-387-1300 or visit http://boothmuseum.org.