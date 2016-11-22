Bartow County 4-H’ers really know their stuff when it comes to consumer products.

Both the junior and senior consumer judging teams from Bartow County 4-H won first place in their divisions at the annual Cotton Boll and Consumer Jamboree area competition Nov. 10 at the Cartersville Civic Center, and the senior team will advance to the state competition Dec. 10 at Rock Eagle 4-H Camp in Eatonton.

The teams were among the nine junior teams and seven senior teams competing from 14 counties in the northwest district: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.

“We are so proud of how well our 4-H’ers did at the competition,” coach Kim Payne said. “After participating on this team, 4-H’ers better understand how to act as responsible consumers. The knowledge they gained will aid students in their everyday life because they now have a better understanding of and appreciation for consumer decisions and how these decisions contribute to our economy and quality of life.”

Payne spent several weeks working with the 13-member senior team of freshmen through seniors and the seven-member junior team of fifth- through eighth-graders to teach them the advantages and disadvantages of four consumer products — backpacks, smoothies, formalwear rental and toothpaste — as well as the importance of cotton as one of the state’s most valuable agricultural commodities.

The competition is divided into two categories — products/reasons and commercials — and the scores determine each team’s overall score.

For the products/reasons category, 4-H’ers were given a scenario that describes the needs of a consumer, and based on the criteria, they rank the product or service from best to least desirable and then justify their rankings to a panel of judges.

For commercials, the 4-H’ers found creative ways to present a speech — limited to 30 seconds for juniors and 90 seconds for seniors — about the importance of cotton to the judges.

Each team member’s scores from both categories were added together, and the team score was determined by adding together the scores from the Top 3 finishers.

“A perfect score for the contest is 350 points per competitor,” Payne said. “The Top 3 scores by county are tallied. A [senior] team of four usually competes at the state level, making it possible for the fourth high-scorer to also compete.”

Bartow’s senior team scored 1017.4375 points out of 1,050 points from scores posted by Natalie Burrow, Matthew Shockey and Lydia Dick. Teammate Kara Turner also will join the trio at the State Cotton Boll and Consumer Jamboree Competition at Fall Forum, a conference that will include workshops prepared and taught by high school 4-H exhibitors, youth-led community service projects workshops, networking, recreational activities and a performance by Clovers and Company.

“We are hoping for a win at the state competition,” Payne said, noting the team will have a chance to become Master 4-H’ers. “If we do, we get to go to Denver and compete at a national level.”

Natalie had a feeling her team was going to win.

“I knew early on we had come out on top, thanks to Matthew and I both scoring high individual [overall] and high individual in placings and reasons,” the Adairsville High sophomore said. “I was so excited that I made the [state] team with my partner in crime, Kara Turner, because together we make consumer judging fun.”

But Natalie said, “We need to master this year.”

“I believe we have the potential to win state, if we ... put in the work,” the White resident said. “I am excited, but it’s time to buckle down and go to work. We need to limit the shenanigans and study our packets, as Kim says.”

The junior team’s score was 1002.625 points out of 1,050 points, and its top members were Sarah Holman, Brianna Lee and Gabriel Craven. Juniors do not compete at the state level.

Individual ribbons were awarded to winners in three categories: placing and reasons, commercials and overall high individual.

Overall, seven of Bartow County’s 13 senior team members placed in the Top 10 of overall high-scorers, and three of them nabbed the Top 3 positions.

Natalie won first place, followed by Matthew in second place and Lydia in third place. Others in the Top 10 were Kara in sixth place, Alexis Hurtado in eighth place, Josh Drexler in ninth place and Leah Martin in 10th place.

“I was not surprised that [Natalie] did so well,” Payne said. “She is a natural at it. She is able to learn and remember facts amazingly well. She also isn’t afraid to talk in front of other adults when she gives her reasons justifying why she placed the items like she did or when she does her 90-second commercial. I am very happy that Natalie won.”

“When I found out I won overall individual, there was a great sense of relief since last year I had come so close to clinching first,” Natalie, 16, said. “I had to really buckle down and study in order to be on top. I am really thankful that my mom helped me by taking me to both practices during the week in order to really practice and use the information.”

For the commercial presentations, Sydney Cook won third place for her Super Bowl commercial that showcased cotton as a “superior winner over other material,” and Natalie came in ninth for posing as a housewife and elaborating on ways cotton was used in her household, Payne said.

In the placing and reasons category, Bartow had seven of the Top 10 scorers: Matthew, first place; Lydia, second place; Natalie, third place; Kara, fifth place; Alexis, sixth place; Josh, eighth place; and Leah, ninth place.

Bartow’s junior team had four of its seven members place in the Top 10 overall high-scoring individuals: Sarah Holman, second place; Brianna Lee, third place; Gabriel Craven, sixth place; and Bethany Craven, eighth place.

“Sarah is a fierce competitor because she has participated in consumer judging for the last three years,” Payne said. “She relied on instinct, intuition and initiative that worked to her advantage, placing her second overall. Sarah helps make Bartow 4-H awesome.”

In placing and reasons, Sarah won first place, followed by Brianna in third, Bethany in fifth and Gabriel in sixth. For commercial presentation, Luci Paige came in seventh place.