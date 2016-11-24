On Dec. 10, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra will help usher in the holiday season at 7 p.m. with its “Holiday Concert” at The Grand Theatre.

“This is the 13th year that we have hosted the Atlanta Pops,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. “They are definitely an audience favorite. The community looks forward to this performance every year as a way to kick off the holidays.

“[People should] expect to hear some familiar favorites as well as a taste of classic pieces with a scent of winter. Conductor Jason Altieri invites the audience in with background about the composers and with a sense of fun. This year we welcome The Northwest Georgia Festival Singers, an adult ensemble made up of local vocalists under the [direction] of Charles Nelson. They are an offshoot of the Northwest Georgia Summer Singers who have had very successful concerts here for the past five years.”

For Nelson, the conductor and musical director of The Northwest Georgia Festival Singers, the upcoming concert is a “wonderful opportunity” for his vocalists.

“We were invited to sing by Terri Cox, who is a lifelong friend of mine and who sings with other ensembles that I direct,” Nelson said. “We are thrilled to not only have this opportunity to perform with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, but to also perform for members of our community who might not have heard us previously. We will be singing several pieces with the orchestra, including ‘The Angels’ Carol’ and ‘The Shepherd’s Pipe Carol,’ both composed by John Rutter, as well as ‘Ose Shalom,’ a piece based on original Hebrew text, composed by John Leavitt.

“The Northwest Georgia Festival Singers is an auditioned ensemble, which was created in September of this year from the growth and popularity of The Northwest Georgia Summer Singers. The ensemble currently has 27 members who range in age from 23 to 76 and have musical experience ranging from former outstanding high school choral singers to those with specialist degrees in music education and performance. While most of the members of The Northwest Georgia Festival Singers live in Bartow County, there are members who live in Floyd, Paulding and Cobb counties.”

He continued, “We would like to thank Terri Cox and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for giving us the wonderful opportunity. We would also like to invite the public to The Northwest Georgia Festival Singers holiday concert, ‘A Celebration of the Holidays,’ which will be Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in Heritage Baptist Church on Douthit Ferry Road here in Cartersville.”

As in past years, the orchestra’s “Holiday Concert” is one of the Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre’s top draws. Following Atlanta Pops’ performance, the series will continue with The Lonesome River Band, Feb. 4; “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Tom Tiratto,” March 4; and Restless Heart, April 22. All of the shows will start at 7 p.m.

Individual event tickets for the Century Bank Entertainment Series are $25 for orchestra level seats and $20 for balcony level seats.

Further details and tickets can be obtained by phone, 770-386-7343; online, www.thegrandtheatre.org and the Facebook page, “Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre;” or in person at the Ticket Office, 7 N. Wall St. Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m.