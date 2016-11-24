Inspired to help those in her hometown recover from Hurricane Matthew, Reshelle Gainor — with the public’s assistance — distributed necessities to North Carolina residents Nov. 12.After collecting supplies in Bartow and the surrounding area, the Cartersville resident was among a group of volunteers who drove a truck filled with donations to distribution sites in Fairmont and Lumberton.

“I was raised in Fairmont, North Carolina, which is where my parents, siblings and other family members [live],” said Gainor, associate minister for Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Calhoun. “I lived in Parkview Terrace in Lumberton, North Carolina, after leaving Fairmont for a period of time. Robeson County is still home for me although I have been in Cartersville, Georgia, for 10 years now. After Hurricane Matthew, I told my husband that I wanted to do something to help, and my high school classmate called and said she wanted to do something to help right after I spoke to my husband.

“My high school classmate Cyclethia Jones coordinated [the] Griffin area and I coordinated with [the] Cartersville, Cass, Calhoun and Rome community and churches. Pastor Michael Teasley of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church allowed us to use his fellowship hall for donation drop off. There was water; food; school supplies; toilet tissue; personal care items for all genders; men, women, boys’, girls’ and infants’ clothing; coats; blankets; shoes for all [genders] and ages; baby diapers and wipes; undergarments for all genders and ages; socks; and [a] monetary donation was [given], which helped with [the] purchase of new undergarments, socks and truck rental for delivery of supplies in both Fairmont and Lumberton, North Carolina.”

Calling the outreach effort “God ordained,” Gainor extends thanks to those who have provided support and are continuing to assist the mission project.

“I started off collecting supplies alone. Wasn’t sure how the distribution was going to get completed at the time,” Gainor said. “But it was [placed] upon others’ [hearts] in Georgia who [do] not know the area to have a desire to go and serve. That is why I am so grateful for the sacrifice that was given. That alone let me know that people still care for strangers in difficult situations. Pastor Khyri Rogers, his wife Ashley Rogers, Scottlin Smith, Nikko McCluskey and my daughter Lakeia McNair [volunteered] to drive from Georgia to North Carolina to help without anyone giving them money for hotel rooms or gas. Wow! My son, [a] U.S. Army veteran from Columbia, South Carolina, came and a friend from Philadelphia drove down to North Carolina to help distribute the supplies to the community.

“This was a lifetime experience, and I will never forget the look [of] the flood victims’ [faces] while receiving the supplies. It could have been me in that situation. I am so very grateful for all the [donations]. Special thanks to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church — Pastor Michael Teasley that allowed the supplies to be stored in their fellowship hall until transported. Special thank you to United Veterans Armed Forces for their donation of $500.”

She continued, “Thank you Greater New Fellowship, Cartersville; New Hope Missionary Baptist, Cassville; New Shiloh Baptist, Kingston; Mt. Zion Baptist, Curryville; Friendship Baptist, Calhoun; First Corinth, Calhoun; Pine Grove Baptist, Calhoun; Friendship Baptist, Adairsville; Tabernacle Baptist, Sonoraville; Greater Mt. Tabor, Armuchee; Greater New Fellowship Christian Center, Cartersville; St. Luke, Cedartown; Macedonia Baptist, Cartersville; Divine Restoration Outreach, Cartersville; Minister Carmen Woods; Dollar General Store, Cassville; Friends of Floyd Head Start; Allen Chapel A.M.E., Calhoun; and Penske Truck Rental for the awesome discount toward the cause.”

Echoing Gainor’s comments, Khyri Rogers — who helped distribute the donated items in North Carolina — was touched by the local community’s support.

“I wanted to get involved in order to be a service to those in [need], as well as to show my community as well as my church family the true example of being who God has called us to be,” said Rogers, a Cartersville resident, who pastors St. Luke Baptist Church in Cedartown. “My wife and I have held several nonprofit events in the Cartersville area. This gave us the opportunity to see the greater need on another level.

“My wife and I, along with her sister and her boyfriend, drove down on a Friday to help with the efforts, to actually be there to see these people who are grateful to receive any type of help they could get, to see children excited to see new faces with new clothes and food. It gave them hope but, at the same time it made me count my blessings. I am overjoyed at the support and love that came from the Cartersville area. Our next vision is to go again in late December or early January. Talking with Mrs. Reshelle Gainor, we would love to take a 18-wheeler down full of nothing but cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby items, bath towels, rags, coats and blankets. So we are looking for the community to help once again.”

For more information about how to donate to this relief effort, contact Gainor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 706-231-6812.