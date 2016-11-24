The Toyo Tires First Responders, a group of employees trained by the Bartow County Fire Department to respond to emergency situations within the Toyo plant, presented a check to Chief Craig Millsap to help the department purchase two gas monitors.

“As in any profession, there are often tools needed by our local fire and rescue teams that may be difficult to obtain without financial assistance from local individuals and businesses. The consequences of not having the critical items can have tragic results for both victims and emergency personnel alike,” said Toyo spokesperson Barbara J. Long. “Chief Millsap has partnered with Toyo Tires for many years assisting and training our First responders so as a token of appreciation for his services and the services of his teams, Toyo Tires will help provide the funding needed to purchase this equipment.”

Millsap said the monitors will allow instant testing of the environments the department responds to.

“They will help us monitor for explosive atmospheres, low oxygen situations and locate gas leaks,” he said. “We have older monitors that have been discontinued so we were going to have to replace them at a significant cost to our department. With Toyo helping us purchase these monitors, we can use our budgetary funds in other ways.”