At 6:24 p.m. Wednesday night Bartow County Emergency Medical Services (BCEMS), along with several additional agencies, responded to a car accident that occured on Highway 41, near Grassdale Road.

Once on the scene, emergency services found a male patient who had suffered a skull fracture as well as other possible head injuries. The patient was quickly carried by a rapid transport helicopter to a level one trauma center.

BCEMS treated the patient until the Air Life helicopter arrived for pickup.

The patient was transported to Grady Hospital for further treatment.