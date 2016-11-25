In its third year participating in #GivingTuesday, Advocates for Children looks to generate awareness and more than $30,000 for its overall operations.

Turning the initiative into an annual outreach event, the Cartersville nonprofit is promoting three ways for the public to lend financial support on Nov. 29. Along with visiting www.givingtuesday.org, donors also can utilize Advocates’ new Text2Give program or deliver contributions to the organization’s giving rally at Friendship Plaza in Cartersville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Giving Tuesday is an international movement that was launched in 2012 to encourage charitable giving, primarily through social media and grassroots efforts,” said Amy Davis, director of development for Advocates. “The original intent was a day dedicated to giving to balance Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are more about getting and consuming. Giving Tuesday allows Advocates for Children to reach the community in a different way than most of our other efforts by tapping into our strong social media networks, and it celebrates the importance of giving at all levels.”

Formed in 1983, Advocates for Children assists more than 3,000 area youth and families each year. Along with operating Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter, the organization provides numerous programs that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse.

“Advocates has diverse funding streams, which include individuals, companies, foundations and public support from federal and state grants,” Davis said. “The contributions generated through Giving Tuesday will support our general operation, help to provide shelter, food and care for residents of the shelter; advocacy and guidance for children who have been victims of abuse; parent education to prevent further instances of abuse and neglect; and hope and comfort for families in crisis. Strong community support allows us to respond in times of crisis, as well as serve many of the day-to-day needs of children and families who need our help.”

For Rebecca Long, communications manager for Advocates, the nonprofit’s new Text2Give platform will provide donors more “flexibility.”

“Advocates for Children is very excited about rolling out this new way to give, as we think that people will find it easier and more convenient to be able to give from their phones rather than in person or by logging onto a computer,” Long said. “This is the latest way we are employing that will allow donors more flexibility in the way they give.

“... The Text2Give program being utilized at Advocates for Children employs credit or debit card billing, meaning the donor provides their billing information at the time of donation. Utilizing a smart phone, donors text ADVOCHILD to 243725. They will then receive a secure link on their phone where they can select the amount of their donation and enter their credit or debit card information. It works seamlessly with the other donation options and eliminates the need for multiple devices or finding free time to drop off or mail in a donation. We want people to give in a way that is most convenient and comfortable for them.”

For more information on #GivingTuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org. Online users will be able to search for participating organizations by city, state, organization type or organization name. Along with Advocates, Tellus Science Museum, Simone’s Kids, Family Promise of Bartow County, March of Dimes — Bartow County, Global Relief Association for Crises & Emergencies Inc. and Bartow Family Resources are listed under “Cartersville” on the #GivingTuesday site, which provides a link to each entity.