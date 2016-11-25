For the second consecutive year, The Pumphouse Players and ACT I are teaming up to present Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.”Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the play will be performed at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

“I first learned the story of ‘A Christmas Carol’ when I was in a fifth grade production of ‘Scrooge’ — a musical,” said Stacey Bern, director of “A Christmas Carol.” “I love the message of hope and redemption, and how even the crustiest, meanest person can still find love and a reason to be joyful.

“I personally believe in this transformation in people, and wanted a chance to show the community the story behind Ebenezer Scrooge. While this is a tale that has been told countless times, I wanted to put a unique spin on it, hopefully in a way that people haven’t yet seen. Plus, there are some unexpected surprises we have in store for the audience.”

Following Friday’s performance, “A Christmas Carol” will be performed Dec. 3, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 4 and 11 at 3 p.m.

“The play follows Dickens’ tale of the miserly Scrooge, a man who has no use for Christmas, or really anything other than making money,” Bern said. “While he seems to merely be unloving and a classic curmudgeon, there are reasons in his past that made him into that kind of old man.

“Ghosts show him his past, present and future, and allow him to see things that remind him of who he was, show him the impact of his actions on those around him, and give him a vision of a bleak future.

“There are several reasons why the story has endured for almost 175 years. People can relate to the characters, from the members of the Cratchet family to Scrooge himself. The ghosts are interesting and fun, as are many of the other elements of the story. But I believe the biggest reason why it is still being told is because people want to know that there is hope for themselves. They want to see that if someone as bad as Scrooge can be redeemed, then surely they can too. The story captures the essence and meaning of Christmas, but does so in a very unique way.”

Comprised of adults and youth, the cast of “A Christmas Carol” will include Alex Fortin as Scrooge, Stephen Gendron as Cratchet, Andrew Tucker as Nephew, Noah Ragus as Gent 1, Fred Kittle as Gent 2, Charli Shane as Niece, Sydney Shultz as Christmas Past, Kyle Redden as Husband, Alesia Silcox as Mrs. Cratchet, Jude Silcox as Tiny Tim, Duane Ellis as Marley, Scott Walker as Fezziwig, Carter McCamy as boy Scrooge, Nicole Butler as Mrs. Fezziwig, Violet Earwood as Belinda, Nguyen Walker as Undertakers’ Woman, Jonah Gendron as Caroler/Boy, Reece McCamy as young Scrooge, Sonya Stika as Narrator, Jessica Stika as Martha, Jordan Schaffer as Gillian, Grace Weeks as Older Belle, Delaney Smith as Miranda, Caroline Dreyfus as younger Belle, Kendall Dreyfus as Fan, Emma Simmons as Caroline, Chris Milligan as Businessman 3/suitor and Ethan Thompson as Orson.

“We’re very excited to have the chance to work on this production again this year alongside our friends at The Pumphouse Players,” said Kristy Montgomery, program director for ACT I. “We had a blast last year and were so proud of the outcome, and I personally am thrilled to see how the show changes under Stacey’s direction and with the new cast.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ is a wonderful classic that speaks to so many people, and we feel blessed to get to be a part of it again. We’ve got some amazing ACT I alumni and current performers in the production again this year, and we’re excited to partner with the PHP to show off — again — what our two groups can do together.”

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” are $18 for general admission, $15 for PHP members and $13 each — when purchased online — for groups of at least 10 people.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610.