Students at Clear Creek Elementary School have learned at an early age that not everyone is as fortunate as they are.

Led by the Fifth-Grade National Junior Beta Club, the students collected more than 800 pairs of new socks, gently used coats and blankets for the needy in Bartow County as part of Socktober, an annual challenge started four years ago by YouTube star Kid President, who encourages people to make the world more "awesome" with encouraging pep talks and challenges.

“The Beta Club members have really embraced the concept of service,” club adviser Robin Morrow said. “Students have learned many lessons of leadership and service through Beta Club. I was completely overwhelmed by the volume of items collected during the Socktober drive.”

The 35-member club researched ideas for a fall school service project and decided to take part in Socktober for the first time to help those in need have a warmer winter.

“We decided to do Socktober because winter is coming, and we wanted to help people in need,” club member Alysia Montellano said.

“I think we did it because we know it is getting cold and that we also know that there is people out there who need stuff to keep them warm,” club member Jessie Earley said.

Members heard about the Socktober project during the last school year, “but it was too late to have the event last year,” Morrow said.

“After brainstorming multiple projects for the fall semester, Socktober was voted for by the majority of the Beta Club members,” she said. “[The club] selected the idea in September, and it was immediately approved by the school administration.”

To fulfill the Beta Club mission “Let Us Lead By Serving Others,” each member must complete three independent service projects and one school project per semester, Morrow said.

“This year, the students wanted to focus on making an immediate difference in the lives of people in our community,” she said. “Most of the students have seen homeless people in our community and knew providing coats, blankets and socks would make a difference.”

Each member was assigned a classroom “to encourage and collect items from each week,” Morrow said, and members hung posters throughout the school, made daily announcements and sent flyers home to advertise the project.

“Our Clear Creek Elementary Junior Beta Club talked to all the classes and encouraged them to help and do a good deed by gathering and donating new socks, gently used coats and blankets,” Jessie said. “Every Friday of Socktober, all … club members went around and collected all Socktober items.”

As further incentive, the class with the highest participation won a pizza party. Meagan Teems’ fourth-graders were the winning class.

The items have been organized and are being delivered to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, North Bartow Community Mission and Let's Keep Bartow Warm.

Morrow was happy with the response the Beta Club got from the project.

“The future of our community is in great hands with these students who care so much about others,” she said. “This particular group of students have shown a great deal of compassion and empathy for those who are less fortunate. Many students completed extra chores and used their own money to purchase new socks to donate.”

“All of Clear Creek Elementary staff and students are glad to say that we collected over 800 items, and we would like to thank all that helped collect all these items,” Jessie said. “I am glad and proud that my school has donated so many items to the ones in need.”

The club members learned some important lessons from participating in the project.

“I learned that I should always help people to be very nice,” Jessie said.

“I learned that if everybody can help, then we can get more done,” Alysia said.

Besides Jessie and Alysia, other club members are Kiele Bagby, Darrien Bailey, Alison Berrios, McKinley Bragg, Bryant Cullifer, Cara Davidson, Peyton Dorn, Olivia Ford, Camilla Gollaz, Paul Gordy, Ryan Hansen, Trinity Hardin, Cameron Hawk, Bryson Hook, Bryson Long, Jaylyn Lowe, Jimmy Manzano, Andrew Martin, Rylee Mayfield, Savannah Mayfield, Jackson McGill, Mylz McWhorter, Ty Moates, Aislyn Moyer, Justin Peace, Natalie Rogers, Sebastian Rudd, Caroline Schwan, Connor Smith, Lindsey Thacker, Annelyse Thompson, Ashley Walker and Abby Whisenant.

Morrow said it’s “highly possible” the Socktober project will become a yearly event.

“The Fourth-Grade Beta Club just began meeting, and they were very excited by the Socktober drive,” she said. “Next year's Beta Club will be able to vote on a fall school service project.”