Students at Chattahoochee Technical College were treated last week to an international party filled with the sights, sounds and aromas of several different countries.

The college’s international services department hosted the 15th annual International Festival Nov. 15 at the North Metro and Marietta campuses to celebrate and highlight cultural diversity.

The festival coincides with International Education Week, a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment while attracting future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences in the United States.

“The International Festival is meant to display the cultural diversity of Chattahoochee Technical College students,” said Greg Moor, international services and international center coordinator. “The event highlights how interconnected the world is and, interestingly enough, how connected Chattahoochee Tech is to the world. In our quest to help our students become global citizens, it’s an important concept for our students to understand the diversity in the world around them.”

The two-hour event featured salsa dancing lessons, international cuisine, henna art, African drummers, Kimono dressing, a mariachi band and Brazilian dancers.

Brazil native Evelyn Martins shared one of her country’s delicacies — the brigadeiro, a dessert made from condensed milk, cocoa powder and butter and covered in chocolate sprinkles.

Students from the west African nation of Mali showcased their culture by wearing traditional clothing, including long dresses and tunics, while Saudi Arabia native Abdullah Saad educated festival-goers on his country’s traditions.

“Festival attendees sampled food items and saw physical examples of cultural items proudly displayed by international students at the country tables,” Moor said. “Interactive programs allowed the opportunity for attendees to learn ethnic dances, listen to culturally diverse music and experience having henna art drawn on their hands.”

American students “learned something about how to differentiate cultures that previously many students lumped together as one culture,” Moor said.

“For example, students got to see cultural differences among Mexican, Guatemalan, Colombian and Venezuelan people, which Americans tend to think are culturally the same,” he said. “Expressions of culture was exhibited in cuisine, music, dance, language and dress, to name a few.”

Moor said the event was “one of CTC’s most diverse and well-attended International Festivals” yet.

“It was truly a collaborative effort involving many areas of the college, including faculty, staff, service learning committee, International Club, international services department and the CTC Global Initiatives Committee,” he said. “In addition, international and domestic students in our academic programs were joined by intensive English program classes from The Center for Corporate and Professional Education and English as a Second Language classes from the adult education division. Through the efforts of the student outreach and recruitment departments, 75 prospective high school students, teachers and counselors from area high schools attended the festival and toured the college.”

Those who attended the festival “commented on the positive energy generated by the sharing of cultures,” Moor said.

“Everyone seemed to have a positive experience and is looking forward to next year’s festival,” he said.

The international services department supports Chattahoochee Tech’s non-immigrant, international, permanent resident, exchange and foreign-born student population by providing pre-admission to post-graduation assistance.

Since 2002, the department has hosted the festival as a way to provide a glimpse into the cultural diversity found among the college’s student population.

Moor said CTC currently has enrolled 169 students who are paying international tuition and another 575 permanent residents who are citizens of other countries. Roughly 73 countries are represented at the college.