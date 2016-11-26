Helping kick off the holiday season, the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority’s annual tree lighting will continue to be held in conjunction with the Cartersville-Bartow County Exchange Club’s Christmas Parade on Thursday.

“The tree lighting ceremony was moved in 2010 to coincide with the Christmas parade,” said Lillie Read, manager of the Cartersville DDA. “In this instance I think the phrase ‘the more, the merrier’ sums things up nicely because when these events are together they create synergy and excitement for each other. The feedback from citizens has been that providing entertainment before the parade helps break up the wait while everyone assembles, and we at the DDA definitely feel that the parade is the perfect finale to top off the tree lighting event.”

At 4 p.m., the tree ceremony will start at Friendship Plaza beside the Cartersville train depot, with the 50-foot Japanese Cryptomeria being illuminated right before the parade departs at 6 p.m.

“There will be multiple things happening during the tree lighting event, which will take place from 4 [to] 6 p.m.,” Read said. “In the amphitheater/pavilion area there will be performances from Fusion Dance Company and the Cartersville School of Ballet. Coinciding with that will be the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, free digital copies of which are being offered courtesy of Cindy Harter Photography. Just before 6 p.m., we will be asking folks to help us do a countdown to the lighting of the tree at which point Mayor Matt Santini will flip the switch and the holiday season will officially begin.

“… I enjoy everything about this event but my favorite part is seeing people in the community come together to celebrate the holiday season. I enjoy watching the dance recitals that are put on by the community’s talented young performers, and it’s always a lot of fun to watch kids having their picture made with Santa. The countdown to the tree lighting is a great way to usher in the holiday season and seeing how many people turn out for the Christmas parade always makes an impact as well. Ultimately, I love it when people come downtown to socialize and enjoy the company of their friends and neighbors because it underscores the importance of downtown as a community social space.”

After lining up at the Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot at 4 p.m., the parade participants will depart, turning right on Church Street, left on Bartow Street, left on Main Street, left on Stonewall Street, left on Church Street, right on Tennessee Street and then return to Tabernacle Baptist. If the parade is rained out, it will be rescheduled for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Area residents still are encouraged to enter a non-commercial or commercial float or vehicle in the parade. Proceeds from the parade — donations to the bucket brigade at the beginning of the event and entrance fees — will benefit Advocates for Children, Bartow Christmas Coalition and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, along with helping fund a scholarship in honor of Otis Chupp through the Etowah Scholarship Foundation.

“The members of the Exchange club enjoy working to bring Cartersville a great Christmas parade every year,” said Kevin McElwee, secretary for the Cartersville-Bartow County Exchange Club. “It has become the kickoff to the Christmas season for many in Cartersville. I personally love to see the excited faces of the kids that are riding on the floats and those along the parade route as they see the lights, hear the sirens and catch a glimpse of Santa. The creativity of the entrants’ float designs are always wonderful to see.

“The generosity of the crowds are also great to see. Every year, we have people who will give $20 or more to the bucket brigade and thank us for the parade. We have a member of the school board who gives us a check for $75 or more each year as well and that kind of support from the community makes all the work worthwhile.”

For more information about the parade or to obtain an application, visit www.cartersvilleexchange.com or call 770-382-8570. Further details about the tree lighting can be obtained by contacting the Cartersville DDA at 770-607-3480.