Offering “a sense of wonder” during the holiday season, a pair of ballets will continue to grace the stage at The Grand Theatre.The Cartersville City Ballet will kick off the festivities next month with a traditional version of “The Nutcracker,” followed by Steps of Faith Dance Company’s story of Jesus’ birth.

“The similarities would be the quality of the show,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. “Both companies do a beautiful job of classically portraying their various stories. The main difference, of course, is that ‘The Nutcracker’ is more of a secular story … and ‘The Nativity’ is more of the sacred story of Christmas.

“... Every year with ‘The Nutcracker,’ [Artistic Director Terri] Kayser makes sure that there’s something new, something a little different, some new choreography, some new costume. … So that if you’ve seen it before, it’s a new show. Plus all of the young ladies and gentlemen have grown. It’s so wonderful to see them year after year, and how they make their way from being a little mouse up to being the Sugar Plum Fairy. And with ‘The Nativity,’ [Steps of Faith has] totally reworked their show this year. So it’s almost all new choreography, new set pieces. They even have tweaked the storyline. Of course, it is the biblical story, but it kind of sets it up in a whole new way. So it’s going to be a totally new show this year.”

She continued, “I’m so proud of both of them, and that we have these two companies in our town. [The ballets are] very different. Their style and their message is different, but they’re both excellent performances.

‘The Nutcracker’

Performed locally since the late 1980s, “The Nutcracker” will be presented by the Cartersville City Ballet Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

“The story of ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet originated with E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale of ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King’ in which Marie is given a nutcracker as a Christmas gift — and the magic begins,” Kayser said. “The Cartersville City Ballet’s production is overall a traditional version. Our heroine is Clara, who receives a nutcracker as a gift from her mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer. Clara experiences a magical journey with mischievous mice, dancing snowflakes, sugar plums, leaping candy canes and much, much more.

“All the elements of the production are so compelling. There is the Christmas theme, a coming of age story, a love story, danger and spectacle. And those elements never get old.”

Highlighting the talents of 75 dancers, the ballet’s key performers will include Madeline Elrod and Anna Matherne as Clara, Jonathan Fee and Jacob Johnson as The Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Allen Weirick as Drosselmeyer, Mary Wiley and Hannah Culp as Sugar Plum Fairy, Mary Wiley and Margot Harris as Dew Drop Fairy, and Isabella Mann and Sarah Rackley as Mouse Queen.



“I, along with Karen Grantham, associate artistic director, Katie Stull, Jill Mroczko, Katie Ruth Lowe and Sara Whitener work as a team to bring ‘The Nutcracker’ to life,” Kayser said. “There are 75 dancers in this year’s production. We are excited to have many of our alumni dancing.

“... On opening night and at every performance, it is so gratifying to see the joy on the faces of the performers and the audience. I will never tire of the sense of wonder the ballet gives us all. Returning and first time audience members will enjoy new costumes, choreography and characters.”

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are $18 for adults and $14 for students 18 and younger.

‘The Nativity Ballet’

Looking to bring a “new and inspiring” production to Bartow audiences, Steps of Faith reworked its annual Christmas ballet.

“In an all new ballet this year, [Steps of Faith] presents the Old and New Testament stories, showing the true meaning of Christmas,” said Julie Reeves, artistic director for Steps of Faith. “It begins with Old Testament prophesies, and continues with young Mary who would then become the mother of Jesus. Characters, such as Elizabeth, the Angel Gabriel, the Holy Spirit, parents and friends of Mary, Joseph, King Herod and the Wise Men, as well as hosts of angels and shepherds make an appearance to portray this timeless story.”

Opening Dec. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m., “The Nativity” will continue Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

“After 14 years of our original production, we decided to update the music, dancing and overall storyline to bring the production closer to the biblical storyline,” Reeves said. “New sets, new costumes, new characters, new music and choreography are used to bring something new and inspiring to northwest Georgia.

“Our company director, Christina Weinzetl, and our company instructor, Jacqueline Glass Carroll, rewrote the ballet over the last 12 months and have truly created something amazing. The choreography has been redone by Ms. Weinzetl, Ms. Carroll, staff members Theresa Shampine, Colleen Myers, [me], Kim Linenkohl, and Tiffany Tindall and Alexa Knight. We kept a few favorite dance numbers from years past that we knew the audience had come to love.”

Encompassing more than 120 dancers, “The Nativity” will be led by Kolie Gilliam, Hannah Miller and Clara Nash as Mary; Milx Barbosa as Joseph; Charity Williams and Abbie Kirkpatrick as Holy Spirit; and Justin Wagonner as Adult Jesus.

“I would like the audience to relate to the story as they never have done before, because they are seeing it happen right before their eyes through art of dance and music,” Weinzetl said.

Tickets for “The Nativity” cost $15 for adults and $12 for students 18 and younger. For more information or to obtain tickets for the upcoming ballets, individuals need to visit http://thegrandtheatre.org, call 770-386-7343 or drop by The Grand Theatre Ticket Office, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville, Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m.

‘Wonderful ambience’

With these two ballets on tap, Cox believes The Grand provides a special atmosphere for audiences, that larger, out-of-town venues lack.

“The Grand Theatre does have a wonderful ambience,” Cox said. “It’s historic. It has the beautiful, warm woodwork as you enter in, and ... the feel in the room is so beautiful. It’s just the right size as far as I’m concerned. It’s small enough to be an intimate performance. Everyone in there is close enough to the performance to feel some connection with it, some part of it, and yet, it is large enough to make you feel like you’ve been to a big theater.

“I always feel that it has that local connection. If you go off somewhere to Atlanta or Chattanooga or somewhere else to see a performance, it’s beautiful but you may not know anyone in the performance or have any connection to it. Every one of the people in these performances have a connection to our town. You know a lot of the people in the performance and in the audience. And it just makes you feel like more a part of the show.”