Georgia Power’s coal-fired power plants, including Bartow’s Plant Bowen, made the “Georgia’s Dirty Dozen” report compiled annually by the Georgia Water Coalition detailing the worst offenders to state waters.

“Although the primary offender is Georgia Power’s 60-year-old Plant Hammond on the Coosa River, three other coal-fired plants are culpable including Plant Bowen on the Etowah River,” said Joe Cook, Advocacy and Communication Coordinator for the Coosa River Basin Initiative. “For years these coal-fired power plants have dumped toxic pollutants including mercury, arsenic and lead into the Coosa and Etowah rivers. They are supposed to have permits that sets limits for toxic pollutant discharges. Recently adopted federal regulations would finally address this problem, but thus far, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD), charged with enforcing the regulations has failed to force any changes.”

In a March 30 letter to EPD director Judson Turner and Audra Dickson, head of the Wastewater Industrial Permitting Unit of the EPD, Sierra Club attorney Zachary Fabish notified them that Georgia’s coal-fired permits had expired and needed to be revised.

“On behalf of our thousands of supporters and members across the state,” Fabish wrote. “We write to you now because of the numerous coal-fired power plants in Georgia whose National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits are both expired and in need of revisions to address requirements under the updated Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELG) for steam electric power plants.”

ELG’s were federal guidelines adopted in 2015 in an effort to reduce 90 percent of toxic waste discharged by coal-fired power plants. Under the Clean Water Act of 1972, the EDP must incorporate ELGs into any renewal NPDES permits issued for Georgia’s coal-fired power plants beginning Nov. 1, 2018, but no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

“At Plant Bowen and similar facilities, the pollution comes from the waste byproduct of the coal combustion process,” Cook said. “Gypsum scrubbers are used to reduce toxins from smokestacks and wastewater is used to wash out boilers and treat coal ash waste. This toxin-laced water is discharged into large ash ponds, then into the river. Most likely mercury, arsenic, lead and other toxic-pollutants are included in the discharge.”

Fabish’s letter noted the problem and explained that the permits “lagged woefully behind what is necessary to protect rivers and drinking water in the state from mercury, arsenic and other dangerous pollutants,” and urged the EPD to take action to:

• promptly issue draft NPDES permits for Georgia coal-fired power plants and require these plants to comply with the ELGs by Nov. 1, 2018.

• take public comment for no less than 60 days on draft NPDES permits and fact sheets for Georgia coal-fired power plants that include compliance determinations for the ELGs.

• work with public health groups, environmental organizations and other stakeholders, along with Georgia's coal-fired power plant operators and fellow regulators to determine compliance obligations and timelines for other applicable regulatory requirements.

“As you are aware, NPDES permits have expired for all of Georgia’s coal-fired power plants,” Fabish wrote. “NPDES permits have a maximum term of five years.

“The limited permit duration and anti-backsliding requirements in the Clean Water Act aim to achieve continual progress towards restoring the nation’s waters...the timely renewal of NPDES permits is a linchpin of the Clean Water Act, and an essential part of your office’s responsibilities.

“Yet, as noted above, Georgia’s coal plants are operating under permits that have been expired for roughly a full permit cycle.”

Under the Clean Water Act, any renewal NPDES permit issued for Georgia’s coal-fired power plants, “must incorporate these ELGs into NPDES permits as a floor or a minimum level of control and compliance with the ELGs must occur “as soon as Nov. 1, 2018, but no later than Dec. 31, 2023.”

For any extension beyond Nov. 1, 2018, permitting authorities are to “provide a well-documented justification for how [they] determined the ‘as soon as possible’ date in the fact sheet or administrative record for the permit,” and to “explain why allowing additional time to meet the limitations is appropriate.”

Not so fast says Jack Capp, Chief of the Watershed Branch of the EPD.

“The permits haven’t expired; they were administratively extended,” Capp said. “We are actively working on the permits. I find some irony in their criticism because if we had pushed the permits through, the new ELG requirements wouldn’t have been included.

“Now as far as the coal ash, there are recently adopted EPA rules that must be considered when the permits are considered.”

Capp said Plant Bowen, like other coal-fired power plants, pull water from nearby bodies of water, either a lake or a river, for cooling purposes. But they can also pull in aquatic life and if that proves to be true, the new regulations require the plant “to evaluate and mitigate the problem.”

On June 15, Georgia Power announced they would shut down its coal ash ponds across the state, including the one at Plant Bowen.

"We are aggressively working to close our ash ponds as quickly and safely as possible to meet the EPA's new standards for handling coal ash," said Georgia Power Vice President for Environmental Affairs Mark Berry in a press release.

"As part of our strategy, we are also leveraging advanced technologies and engineering practices to ensure additional measures are in place that are protective of groundwater."

Berry said that throughout the closure process, Georgia Power will be monitoring groundwater around all of its ash ponds and will report results to the EPD. More than 500 groundwater monitoring wells will continue to operate even after the ponds are closed.

Ash pond closures are site-specific and balance multiple factors such as pond size, location, geology and amount of material; and each closure will be certified by a team of independent, professional engineers.

Additionally, the company must also ensure reliable electricity for customers during the significant construction work that must take place within each generating plant in order to accommodate the handling of dry ash and complete the ash pond closure process.

Although he is pleased that the Georgia Power plants are making strides towards meeting the EPD requirements, Fabish wonders why the EPD seems to be dragging its heels when it comes to confronting the issues.

“The whole point of the Clean Water Act was to take pollution down to nothing so that all Georgia rivers are clean,” Fabish said.