A group of Bartow County 4-H Club members spent part of their Thanksgiving break bringing a little holiday cheer to a local nursing home.

Eighteen 4-H’ers ushered in the holidays at Maple Ridge Health Care Center in Cartersville Wednesday morning by bringing gifts to the residents as well as playing bingo and singing Christmas carols with them. The annual event is one of the club’s community service projects and is a favorite among the 4-H’ers, according to 4-H agent Kim Payne, who accompanied the group with 4-H agent Allison Perkins and Family and Consumer Sciences extension agent Alexis Roberts.

“This is one of the kids’ favorite things,” she said, noting the group has visited the nursing home for more than 12 years. “They love coming out here and helping and hanging out with the residents here. Nola [Hall, the activities director] has always been really good to us, and the residents just love to come talk to the young people, and they love when we sing Christmas carols. They all sing along. It’s just a good time. I think it’s good for our young people to hook up with the older residents and to give back. It’s a fun community service project they can do.”

After visiting with the residents, the 4-H’ers were heading south to Town Center Mall in Kennesaw to have lunch together and do some Christmas shopping.

“I think it’s really great,” Perkins said. “This is one of their favorite ones to do. They get to play games to help somebody else out and have fun at the end of the day together at the mall. So it’s a chance for them to do something good together and then have fun at the end of the day shopping.”

“But like half of these will not be going with us because they’re going somewhere for Thanksgiving,” Payne added. “But they still wanted to come and do the first half.”

Hall said the annual event is “a tradition now.”

“They’re a great group,” she said. “We love 4-H. It’s always fun. The residents look forward to them coming. They bring all these great prizes and interact with them, and it’s just really a great, fun event for them. We really appreciate them coming. They’ve been very dedicated to our facility, and we’re most grateful for that.”

Home-schooled junior Jacob Paige and Cass High senior Leah Martin called out “B8,” “N45” and “O73” while the other 4-H’ers helped the 18 residents who came to play – and win goodie bags filled with snacks.

“I like doing community service projects, and I like being able to give them happy spirits for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Jacob, 15, said between games. “I’ve done Christmas caroling and that kind of thing, too, so that’s always fun.”

Jacob, who was participating for the third year, was appointed the bingo caller for the first time this year. “Sam [Payne] looked at me and said, ‘He does it,’” he said. “It’s usually him, but he hates doing it so he’s like, ‘You get to do it,’ and I’m like, ‘All right.’”

Leah took over for him after two games.

Cass High sophomore Nora Martin said she was visiting the nursing home for the second year.

“I wanted to be out here with them and just share this experience,” the 15-year-old said. All of the bingo prizes as well as teddy bears, throws and other gifts that were given to the residents were donated by the 4-H’ers, Perkins said.

“They bring all the prizes, and they do a great job,” she said. “They all love getting the prizes in the bags. They do a good job stuffing the bags with Christmas presents for all the residents.”

Resident Dwight Henderson said he was having a “pretty good” time playing bingo.