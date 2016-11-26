Bartow County library patrons have a unique opportunity to soak up some history and culture — for free.

The Bartow County Library System is one of more than 400 libraries in Georgia’s 159 counties that is taking advantage of a new partnership that began last month between the Michael C. Carlos Museum and Georgia Public Library Service.

Through the partnership’s Family Pass loan program, Bartow County families and individuals can visit the museum, which is located on the Emory University campus in Atlanta, for free using their valid Georgia library card.

The Family Pass grants free admission for up to six people — a potential savings of $48 per family — to the Carlos Museum, one of the most revered institutions in the state.

“Each branch of the Bartow County Library System has one Family Pass,” Bartow County Library Director Carmen Sims said. “Anyone with a valid library card may check out a pass at any branch. Checkout time is one week.”

The museum, founded in 1919 as the Emory University Museum, is renowned for its permanent collections and special exhibitions of art from Egypt, the Near East, Greece, Rome, Africa, the Americas and Asia as well as works on paper from the Renaissance to the present, according to the Georgia Public Library Service website.

“Now is a special time to go to the Carlos Museum as the ‘First Folio of Shakespeare,’ one of the most famous books in the world, is on exhibit until Dec. 11,” Sims said. “The ‘First Folio’ was the first collected edition of William Shakespeare's plays, published seven years after his death. Shakespeare's fellow actors John Heminge and Henry Condell put together the text of the ‘First Folio.’”

Published in 1623, “First Folio: The Book That Gave Us Shakespeare” was an extremely important work, according to the website.

“Without it, masterworks such as ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Twelfth Night, ‘Julius Caesar’ and ‘The Tempest’ might well have been lost,” the site said. “It also includes the celebrated title-page portrait of Shakespeare by Martin Droeshout, one of only two likenesses that are considered authentic.”

“The launch of the museum’s partnership with libraries is especially exciting — and timely — in light of the upcoming exhibition of Shakespeare’s ‘First Folio’ in November,” State Librarian Julie Walker said in a press release on the GPLS website. “What could be more exciting for Georgia readers than to see one of the most famous books in the world?”

Jessica Everingham, assistant state librarian for library development and support, said the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services encourages museum-library partnerships and collaborations.

“This partnership is an excellent example of how GPLS’s support of statewide partnership programs helps us enhance civic engagement, cultural opportunities and economic vitality across the state,” she said in the release. “This program in particular will help strengthen and expand existing relationships between museums and libraries, further establishing them as strong community anchors.”

The partnership — supported in part by a grant to GPLS from IMLS under the Library Services and Technology Act — will give even more people access to the Carlos Museum, which already welcomes more than 100,000 visitors each year.

"Georgia's library users of all ages will enjoy visiting this marvelous education treasure, and we're delighted to partner with the museum to make its collections more accessible to families throughout the state,” Walker said. “This is one more wonderful way for public libraries to help create a more educated Georgia."

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays, with hours varying by day, programming and university holidays.

For information on the museum, visit www.carlos.emory.edu. For information on the Family Pass, visit www.bartowlibrary.org or call 770-382-4203.