A memorial service for Heather Dianne McDonald, the Cartersville mother who disappeared in September and whose body was found in October, will be held Dec. 10 according to an obituary on the Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services web site.

McDonald, 27, left home on Sept. 18 to spend a few days with a friend in Acworth.

The following day, her rented red Jeep Wrangler was found in the parking lot of the Courtesy Inn on U.S. Hwy 411 near Interstate Hwy 75.

The Jeep was unlocked, and Heather's belongings were inside. The keys to the Jeep were found in the parking lot.

The month-long investigation was led by the Cartersville Police Department and joined by the Bartow County Drug Task Force, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI. The FBI became involved as well.

A $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to her return and/or the conviction of anyone responsible in her disappearance.

McDonald’s remains were discovered by hunters on Oct. 30 in Haralson County about 50 miles west of Cartersville.

According to her obituary, McDonald was born Sept. 9, 1989, and is survived by her husband, Stefan McDonald of Cartersville; daughters, Olivia, Molly and Nova; mother, Lisa (Frank) Chatman of Cartersville; father, Tim Formby of Butler, Tennessee; and sister, Madison Chatman of Cartersville.

"Heather was a devoted, loving mother and wife," the obituary states.

"She enjoyed playing tennis and going to Gatlinburg."

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, McDonald's obituary states.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home.

The case remains unsolved and anyone with information is asked to call the Cartersville Police Department at (770) 382-2526 or the GBI’s Calhoun Regional Office at (706) 624-1424.

The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information about the death of Heather McDonald.