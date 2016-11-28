CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is closing Old Dixie Highway at State Route 140 to through traffic for approximately a month beginning immediately. A detour will be set up which will divert traffic onto US 41/SR 3.

GDOT cautions drivers to pay attention for message boards at the closing points and for signs along the way to help find the detour.

“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and be extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.

“We understand that the closure of Old Dixie Highway at this location may cause some inconvenience to the area residents, but it is necessary for completing this construction operation as quickly as possible and giving the roadway back to the local traffic and traveling public,” Comer explained.

This operation is part of a 0.995-mile project of widening and reconstruction on SR 140, beginning west of Oothkalootha Creek and extending to US41 in Bartow County.