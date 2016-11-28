For percussionist Larry Windsor, performing in the Bartow Winds Community Concert Band’s “The Spirit of the Season” concert has turned into a holiday tradition.

“I enjoy playing music regardless of the season,” said Windsor, 59, who serves as the group’s publicity and logistics chairman.

“It is my way of relaxing. I especially enjoy holiday concerts because it provides a way of ‘sneaking’ in a religious message without being over the top evangelical. My personal belief is that the way you live and present yourself on a day-to-day basis is a better testimony of your faith than what you say to people. Music is another way to present this.

“I have been with Bartow Winds since the beginning, around nine years. As I said before, music is my way of relaxing — even though it can be stressful at times when the music is beyond my ability. There are not many groups around that provide the opportunity to use my talents. Bartow Winds provides that opportunity.”

Open and free to the community, this year’s “The Spirit of the Season” concert will start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Faith United Methodist Church, 501 Grassdale Road in Cartersville. Along with the Bartow Winds, the performance also will feature the Cloverleaf Elementary School Chorus.

Delivering a combination of secular and religious music, some of the concert’s selections will include “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 2014,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Currently consisting of about 20 members, Bartow Winds is comprised of musicians of various ages and experience levels.

According to a news release, “The Bartow Winds is a non-profit organization founded in the spring of 2009 as both an outlet for local musicians and a way to raise funds for charities. Its members range from high school and college students to adults.”

Under the direction of Michael Elzey since its inception, the Bartow Winds currently is looking for a new leader.

“Michael Elzey, our founder and conductor, is having to give up the group,” Windsor said. “This year, instead of being the assistant director at Cartersville Middle, he became the full director of all bands at CMS. Unfortunately, the assistant position was eliminated.

“Since none of the bands nor responsibilities were eliminated — jazz, sixth, seventh, eighth grade bands, high school assistant, etc. — and he has an almost 1-year-old child, Michael is too busy to continue as full-time leader of this group. So if someone knows someone who would like to lead us, we are open to applications.”

For more information about the Bartow Winds, visit its website, www.bartowwinds.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .