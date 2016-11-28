On Friday, the Small Business Council’s 2016 Seminar Series will offer “4 Faces of Frustration: Turning Frustration Into Delight.”

“The Small Business Council holds a free monthly seminar,” said Jessica Hill, community development director for the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. “These seminars are geared to all groups of members from small business owners and [human resources] roles to their employees. The purpose of the lunch and learn seminar series is [to] bring small businesses together to help grow their business as they network with other local businesses.

“Our Dec. 2 seminar will be presented by Kathy Hall, president/owner of KLG Associates Inc., on the ‘4 Faces of Frustration.’ This lunch and learn seminar will allow participants to understand their personal leadership style, become aware of the strengths and weaknesses associated with their style, understand relationships, etc.”

Ongoing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the seminar will take place in the chamber’s Anheuser-Busch Community Room, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

According to a chamber email promoting the upcoming seminar, “Every day, businesses frustrate their customers and their employees. Unfortunately, a lack of recognition of this frustration and an inability to respond proactively cost businesses in terms of employee output, customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately — productivity and profitability. Recent research shows this cost to be well over $300 billion annually for employee productivity alone. Part of the challenge is that terms, such as ‘customer service’, ‘teamwork’ and ‘productivity’ are open to different interpretation based on the unique way we see the world about us.

“The first step in turning frustration into delight is to DISCOVER the different ways people interpret words, such as ‘customer service’ and ‘teamwork.’ Participants ENGAGE in active learning to define their priorities and what would cause them to be delighted with the outcome they receive. They then ADVANCE their understanding of the different perspectives people have with ‘customer service’ and ‘teamwork.’ Finally, participants are then able to set an action plan to change and ultimately PERFORM in a way that will not frustrate the very people they seek to delight.”

Those interested in attending the seminar, need to register online at http://business.cartersvillechamber.com/events/details/small-business-council-lunch-and-learn-series-12-16-2016-130344.

“Although Cartersville and Bartow County have a strong and impactful industrial base, the majority of jobs and investment in business in our community comes from small business,” Hill said. “The SBC is invested in the growth and development of small business through various programs, information and offerings.

“The SBC partners with the Small Business Development Center through the University of Georgia to provide valuable seminars and lunch and learn programs on a variety of topics that can help small business owners run their business more efficiently and effectively, as well as introduce them to resources available to help them succeed. The Small Business Council is open to all chamber members who own or work in a small business or those who have an interest in the success and growth of the small business sector of our community.”

For more information, contact Hill at 770-382-1466 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .