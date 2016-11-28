The Fifth-Grade 4-H Club at Clear Creek Elementary School went above and beyond to help the needy in their community this holiday season.

During the week of Nov. 14-18, the 95 4-H’ers at the Cartersville school collected 1,820 canned goods for the North Bartow Community Services food bank to help families in the county during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“The Clear Creek fifth-graders took ownership in the food drive,” fifth-grade teacher Susan Gilmore said. “They had a friendly competition going between classes and encouraged each other to do more for our community during Thanksgiving. One student went door to door with their little red wagon, collecting cans in their neighborhood. The students were very proud of the number of cans collected and the large number of people they were able to help.”

Principal Dr. Kelly Wade said he’s “very proud of our 4-H canned-food drive.”

“It affords an opportunity for our students to help the community by providing much-needed resources for those in need,” he said. “The students at CCES have always stepped up to the plate when these types of service opportunities are presented. It also enables our students to understand the importance of community and service-based leadership.”

The annual food drive is a project the 4-H Club has done for several years, Gilmore said.

“Our Clear Creek fifth-graders are very focused on doing service projects to help our school and community,” she said. “They saw the food drive as a great way they could make a difference for families during the holidays.”

The project also teaches the students valuable life lessons.

“It is important that kids learn to look beyond their own wants and needs and think of others less fortunate,” Gilmore said. “I was overwhelmed with the excitement and pride my students showed in knowing they were helping others. I feel very fortunate to be able to teach such a wonderful group of students.”

"I think it is great how we collected so many cans so the homeless can eat at Thanksgiving,” fifth-grader Bryson Long said. “It is great how everyone participated in the food drive.”

To promote the campaign, a notice was sent home the week before to inform parents about the food drive, and information was shared on the school’s Facebook page, Gilmore said.

The 4-H officers — President Cara Davidson, Vice Presidents Natalie Rogers and Tristan Cornett and Secretary Jake McCollum — collected the items for a half-hour each morning in the central hallway.

“Our Clear Creek Elementary Safety Patrol kept count of all the cans,” fifth-grader Jessie Earley said.

“[The officers] listed the number of items collected by homeroom on a chart,” Gilmore said. “Schoolwide announcements were made each morning and afternoon with updates on the number of cans collected and the top homerooms.”

The battle to be the best homeroom in the school was intense, but when the last cans were counted, Amanda Butler's fifth-graders came out on top.

“We had a friendly competition by encouraging students to bring in more cans to help,” fifth-grader Alysia Montellano said. “The fifth-graders were really competitive. They were bringing in a lot of cans at one time. Different fifth-grade classes were in the lead each day. Mrs. Butler’s class won.”

Students were happy and excited about the results of the food drive.

"We helped people in our community who have no food and supported them with over 1,800 cans,” Jake said. “That is CANtacular."

Fourth-grader Kelsey Fowler turned the campaign into a personal service project for Beta Club by collecting 107 cans from friends and neighbors.

"It was fun,” she said. “I learned how thoughtful people could be when you ask them to help. I was really surprised by how many cans were collected in a short amount of time.”