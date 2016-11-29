Both school systems in Bartow County support a recent state-level decision to eliminate some of the state-mandated tests for Georgia high school students.

Earlier this month, the State Board of Education approved state school Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to eliminate End-of-Course tests for students in many dual-enrollment courses, provided they pass the class and receive college credit.

“We have consistently heard from parents, educators and students about the issues associated with requiring an End-of-Course assessment for a college course, and we firmly agreed that a solution was needed,” Woods said in a press release. “We are confident that students receiving post-secondary credit from Georgia’s institutions of higher education have met and exceeded the requirements set forth in a high school course. Providing the opportunity to exempt the EOC in the majority of cases where students are receiving college credit is another step toward responsible accountability and a further reduction of the volume of assessment required of Georgia’s schools and students.”

Students in classes other than ninth-grade literature and composition, Algebra I, coordinate algebra and biology are now exempt from taking the Georgia Milestones End-of-Course assessment for a core-subject course if they earn a post-secondary credit in that course through dual enrollment.

Students must take the literature/composition, Algebra I, coordinate algebra and biology EOCs due to federal laws that require assessments in math, English language arts/reading and science at least once in high school, but all other EOCs can be exempted by students in corresponding dual-enrollment courses, the release said.

The ruling was welcome news for the entire Bartow County School System, according to Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kim Fraker.

“This news is a relief to students and staff,” she said. “We appreciate the state department of education’s commitment to reduce testing for our students this year, recently evidenced in their decision to eliminate most of the previously required End-of-Course assessments for our students participating in Move on When Ready opportunities. This was a needed change as the college courses and the high school courses can be very different.”

Students will receive “various benefits” as a result of the board’s decision, Fraker said.

“In the past, students were required to return to the high school campus to take the test, and then the End-of-Course Georgia Milestone assessment was calculated as 20 percent of their final average for the class,” she said. “This one test weighed heavily into their academic average and was not designed to assess material covered at the post-secondary level. In order to do well on the assessment, it required study and work above and beyond the college coursework for students to adequately prepare for the test.”

Testing also presented scheduling problems for dual-enrollment students.

“Many students who participate in Move on When Ready take all of their classes on a college campus; consequently, this posed a scheduling issue when asking students to return to high school for the test,” Fraker said. “Some students missed a college class to take the high school assessment. As you can understand, this situation added to the stress level of some very high-achieving, conscientious students. The elimination of this requirement put a smile on many faces, students and counselors alike.”

Cartersville City Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said he and his school system support the state board’s decision.

“Since the dual-enrollment students are already taking college-level courses, it reduces the need to take high school EOC exams,” he said.