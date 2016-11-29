The numbers may be lower than last year, but schools in Bartow County still have active recycling programs going on their campuses.

Near the midway point of the 13th annual Keep Bartow Beautiful School Recycling Contest, 200,590 pounds, or roughly 100.3 tons, of recyclables have been collected by the 25 public and private schools in the county, down from last year’s total of 333,928 pounds at the same point.

The current totals reflect a continuing downward trend over the past two years, according to KBB Executive Director Sheri Henshaw.

“Due to some changes at the county level with the recycling program itself, things have been in flux for a couple of years now, and that has impacted our school programs somewhat due to the unpredictable nature of some of the changes,” she said. “The county is constructing a new landfill cell and school bus overlook area, as well as reworking the school field trip program to the recycling center and relaunching that program next year, with improvements. Schools have changed as well. All these changes are not necessarily good or bad. They are trends, such as problems with glass recycling, for instance, and the move to paperless schools, that create changes that require adjustments. I can see that uncertainty reflected in our current recycling numbers.”

Henshaw, who also is Bartow County’s coordinator of sustainable programs, said she is “a little sad that our numbers are not higher.”

“It just means that we have to hit that refresh button,” she said. “I can't change the setbacks that occurred since I had no control over them. But it takes time for change cycles to run their course, and now that things have settled down, we can go back in with a fresh commitment to help the schools create sustainable programs. That's why it has lasted so long. We built slowly and put a lot of time and energy into planning and key partnerships.”

But something that hasn’t changed is “scientific facts and figures,” Henshaw said.

“We still need to protect the planet, conserve and respect our natural resources such as clean air and water, and we still need recycling,” she said.

The contest — which starts each year when teachers return to school in August and officially ends March 31 — has three categories: elementary schools, middle/high schools and other.

In April and May, KBB awards $4,500 in prizes — provided by financial support from local industries like Anheuser-Busch Cartersville and Georgia Power’s Plant Bowen — to the winning school in each category.

Euharlee Elementary currently is leading all schools in any category with 48,900 pounds, more than twice as much as the next-highest producer, Mission Road Elementary, with 23,240 pounds.

“It's awesome,” said after-school program employee Susan Hynes, who heads up Euharlee’s ASP recycling club with pre-K paraprofessional Tracie Varvel. “It's a direct reflection of the efforts put in by our kids, staff and parents. We recycle everything we can. No piece is wasted. One of the kids told me recently that ‘every piece counts to change the world.’ We also have great teachers that take the time to put recycling bins in their rooms and remind the kids to use them.”

Being last year’s champions in the elementary division is enough to keep Euharlee students recycling, Hynes said.

“The kids know we are the reigning champs, and they love the wildlife show [that was their prize] so they are highly motivated to stay in first place,” she said, noting the student council also helps collect by holding recycling drives.

Hynes said she “definitely” thinks Euharlee students can keep their momentum going through the second half of the contest.

“I have a dedicated group of students who take a great deal of personal pride and responsibility in making our recycling club the best,” she said. “Our teachers and parents are equally dedicated and are constantly dropping off stuff in our bins. Our Wildcat family goes the extra mile when most people would just throw it out.”

As of Oct. 31, the following amounts have been collected for each school:

Elementary schools, 116,430 pounds total — Adairsville, 4,620 pounds; Allatoona, 2,640 pounds; Cartersville Primary, 5,320 pounds; Cartersville Elementary, 2,760 pounds; Clear Creek, 4,900 pounds; Cloverleaf, 1,680 pounds; Emerson, 1,240 pounds; Euharlee, 48,900 pounds; Hamilton Crossing, 1,460 pounds; Kingston, 2,800 pounds; Mission Road, 23,240 pounds; Pine Log, 1,740 pounds; Taylorsville, 7,710 pounds; and White, 7,420 pounds.

Middle/high schools, 72,380 pounds total — Adairsville Middle, 8,480 pounds; Adairsville High, 4,180 pounds; Cartersville Middle, 7,160 pounds; Cartersville High, 3,620 pounds; Cass Middle, 3,740 pounds; Cass High, 11,800 pounds; South Central Middle, 6,000 pounds; Woodland Middle, 20,700 pounds; and Woodland High, 6,700 pounds.

Other, 11,780 pounds total — Bartow County Board of Education, 880 pounds; Bartow College and Career Academy, 5,280 pounds; and Excel Christian Academy 5,620 pounds.

The school programs have helped Bartow County Solid Waste create a healthy recycling program that feeds the 130 manufacturing plants in Georgia that rely on recycled content, Henshaw said.

“Over the 13 years that local schools have been actively participating in the [recycling contest], we have seen elementary school students create vibrant recycling networks within their communities just through teacher and student leadership and staff and parent support,” she said.

With education being “more important than ever right now,” KBB will be “spending more time and resources back with the schools again in 2017,” Henshaw said.

“We plan to visit schools that contacted us earlier in the school year, asking for assistance to increase numbers and participation and secure recycling containers; to upgrade and reintroduce some program materials ... and to add in some other elements that help to develop those hopeful, educated and actively engaged young environmental stewards we need here in our community for the future,” she said.

Many schools are “responding to the challenges” that the county recycling program has faced, Henshaw said.

“Their lead recycling teachers are reaching out to us with enthusiasm and great new ideas for engaging their students in STEAM-based [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics] learning,” she said. “High school students are contacting us about projects and research. ... I am greatly encouraged by what I see happening there. Things are changing, but we will meet those challenges head-on. These young people don’t want to fear the future. They want to actively engage and change things for the better for everyone, not just themselves. We need to listen and respond to their desire to get involved and be hands-on in that change.”

For more information about recycling, contact Henshaw at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 770-387-5167 or visit www.bartowga.org/kbb.