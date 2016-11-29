On Saturday, holiday festivities will transform the downtown areas of Adairsville and Kingston.

Kicking off at 4:30 p.m., Adairsville’s four-hour Christmas on the Square event will be hosted by the city of Adairsville, the Adairsville Downtown Development Authority and the Adairsville Beautification Committee. The complimentary offering will feature a parade at 6 p.m., immediately followed by a tree lighting ceremony and pictures with Santa Claus. The event also will include carols, a photo booth, snowball toss, a hot cocoa and coffee station, and additional refreshments.

“We’ve worked so hard to make sure that it’s family-oriented,” said Ahmad Hall, chairman of the Adairsville DDA. “No matter what age you are, we’ll have something for everyone to enjoy. Last year, we actually had some live music right in the middle of the parade. It kind of reminded me of the way they do the Macy’s [Thanksgiving Day] Parade. ... I’m hoping this year we’ll have some more live entertainment as well.

“To me, [this event] helps put you in the Christmas spirit. We make sure that everything is decorated. We spend time [decorating] downtown and also the business owners, they’ve taken time to decorate. They’re going to be involved as well. They’re going to have different things prepared for those who come and take part in it.”

In Kingston, festivities will be underway at Kingston City Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public, A Kingston Christmas will include performances by Steps of Faith Dance Studio, Kingston Elementary School Chorus, Faith Family Worship Team, and Mark and Luke Lovell; live Nativity by Connesena Baptist Church; tree lighting; vendors; children’s activities; and refreshments.

“We started [the event] last year,” said the Rev. Bill Cline of Kingston Baptist Church, who also is a member of the event’s organizing committee. “… The pastors in the Kingston community came together, and we wanted to offer something to the community to kind of kick off the Christmas season. So we met and began to plan it. So there’s about seven different churches in our community that have come together to put this on.

“... I think that [working with other churches] does make it very special — being able to work with the other congregations and other pastors in the community to put the event on. It just kind of brings us closer together and allows the churches to work together.”

For more information about Adairsville’s Christmas on the Square, visit www.adairsvilleonthesquare.com or call Adairsville City Hall at 770-773-3451. Further details about A Kingston Christmas can be obtained by viewing the event’s Facebook page or calling Kingston Baptist at 770-336-5273.