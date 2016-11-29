Striving to offer attendees “hope, acceptance and gratitude,” St. Luke A.M.E. Church will pay tribute to World AIDS Day Dec. 1.

“St. Luke [began] observing World AIDS Day six years ago,” said the Rev. Annie Carter, associate minister for St. Luke A.M.E. Church. “People were dying from complications from AIDS and being diagnosed with HIV, but no one would address it. People’s loved ones were dying, and they could not talk to anyone about it. We started having [a] service where they could come together. They would not be judged. Our community [needed] to be educated and taught about prevention, and the stigma needed to be challenged and dispelled.

“We are still fighting this battle. ‘Our people parish from lack of knowledge.’ We hope to educate as many people as possible. We are attempting to reach those persons who will do something out of the ordinary, step out of their comfort zone, reach out to a sister or brother [and] challenge their fears and learn to love unconditionally. If this is possible, then we are not working in vain.”

Prior to the 6 p.m. candlelight service on Thursday, free HIV testing will be conducted at the Cartersville church, 130 Jones St.

“From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., we will be offering free, confidential HIV testing,” Carter said. “We will also be observing the HIV Quilt, which is hanging in the church sanctuary, [and there will be a] lighting of candles for those who have transitioned and for those still living with HIV/AIDS. ... The service will include a word of encouragement, lighting of candles and prayer. We pray that people will leave with a feeling of hope, acceptance and gratitude.”

Found in certain bodily fluids, some of the primary ways HIV is transmitted is through unprotected sexual relations with an infected person; contaminated needles; mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding; occupation exposure; and blood transfusion or organ transplant.

According to www.worldaidsday.org, “World AIDS Day is held on [Dec. 1] ... each year and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died. World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day, held for the first time in 1988.

“... Globally there are an estimated 34 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.”

For more information about St. Luke A.M.E.’s observance, contact the church at 770-382-8238 or visit its Facebook page.