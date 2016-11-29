The City of Emerson received an unmodified or clean opinion on its fiscal year 2016 audits from Christian Hatch, a CPA with Williamson and Co.

That’s accountant speak for “ya’ll handled ya’ll’s finances pretty good last year.”

“Our audit was conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States,” Hatch said.

“And is in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.”

Hatch said the audit showed the city’s assets exceeded total liabilities by more than $14 million dollars.

Cash balances also increased, growing by $244,174 to $1.6 million.

“The General Fund, the city’s main operating fund,increased its balance to $699,095, an increase of $18,367,” Hatch said, “while expenditures increased by $154,695.”

Hatch also noted that no department went over budget in 2016.

Total 2016 collections from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) were $275,564, a $28,707 decrease from 2015. SPLOST expenditures were $316,791 leaving $408,734 in SPLOST cash at year’s end.

In other business, City Council approved a request ftom Emerson Police Chief Stan Bradley for $37,557 to purchase a 2017 Dodge Charger patrol car and its emergency equipment.