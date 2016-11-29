Bartow County Emergency Medical Services (BCEMS) were called to two separate, yet similar, car accidents on Monday night.

The first accident took place on Highway 411 at I-75.

Upon arrival the crew found a car had driven underneath the trailer of a tractor trailer. A male patient was found. He had sustained multiple trauma injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital.

The second accident occurred on Highway 41 at the Red Top connector and also involved a car driving underneath a trailer.

Two units responded to this second incident, as it was believed that two patients were injured.

Crews found a male patient trapped inside his car. BCEMS treated him while he was in the car, but Bartow County Fire Department had to be called in to forcibly remove the roof of the car in order to rescue the patient.

Once freed, the patient was also transported to Kennestone Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.