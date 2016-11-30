Bearing the theme “A Night in Paris,” Soul Sistas Run’s third annual Black Tie Gala will be presented Saturday.

“It will be a star-studded event with local celebrities that were nominated by their peers for the awesome work that they do to make our community a better one,” said Pamela Whitfield, CEO and founder of Soul Sistas Run. “Our scholarship board, headed by Dr. Maurice Wilson ... couldn’t pick only two recipients so we will award three $500 scholarships to deserving young women from our community. Dinner, dancing as well as the awards will be given during this night.”

Starting at 6 p.m., the five-hour gala will take place at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 State Route 20 in Cartersville.

“The event is geared toward paying homage to those that have paved the way and have left a legacy of their good works in our community. While passing the torch to those unsung heroes who are [carrying] the great works without being pushed to do so,” Whitfield said. “They do it because each one loves what they do even without the recognition. We hope that it drives others to do their part to make not only our hometown of Bartow County a great one, but also be the change that they want to see in the world. Also bring awareness to what Soul Sistas Run Inc. is all about and how we are continuing to flourish not only in this community but making a global impact all over the world.

“We would love to raise $10,00 to continue to fund our program but this event is bigger than money. We can’t put a price on giving back and helping others.”

Established in October 2013, Soul Sistas Run is a 501(c)3, which features programs, such as the Ladies 1st Women’s Health Fair, Girls Run the World Empowerment Institute, mentoring and the Brenda Gray Scholarship Awards.

According to www.soulsistasrun.org, “Girls Run the World Mentoring Program ... started [in] January 2014 with 7 young ladies in one local middle school and a 7% academic pass rate. Currently we are in 5 schools over the state [including Cartersville Middle and High and Cass Middle and High] with a total of 32 mentees with a combined 82% academic pass rate. We hold weekly mentoring sessions, attend college tours (monthly), volunteer, host free tutoring sessions (opened to public), attend school functions, PTA meetings, teacher meetings, and other functions. We are extremely proud of the girls that are in our program and currently have a waiting list of 32 young ladies.”

Tickets — $45 per person or $85 per couple and $400 for each table of 10 attendees — for the gala can be purchased by calling 404-590-3492 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .