Providing a “helping hand” to those in need, The Pink Balloon Project is gearing up for its inaugural Feed the Community Dinner. Set for Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m., the event will be held at the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building’s Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“Our whole mission with the event is to give back to the community,” said Brandon Barton, founder of The Pink Balloon Project. “Everyone deserves a helping hand. I was given a lot of opportunities when I was in middle and high school by different people and organizations in the community. Organizations like the New Frontier, Les Savants, A.A.S.C.A., the American Legion and the Cartersville Gymnastics Program were among many others who helped to steer me along my path with the help they provided me. So I feel it’s my duty to be an example and give back to the community who helped me in so many ways in my early years.

“It’s also the holidays and some people just don't have the means to do the things that they desire, so if I can be of help then why not? We also want to raise awareness of The Pink Balloon Project and our focus on breast cancer awareness and honoring the people who are enduring the fight and those who have made it on the other side of the fight.”

He continued, “... The [Feed the Community Dinner] event is geared toward the community as a whole. We want everyone from every walk of life to come out and fellowship together. That's the aim, to have a day where we all put our differences aside and spread love and support to each other.”

Along with supplying a hot meal, the event will feature entertainment, a silent auction and face painting for children. The Feed the Community Dinner also will serve as a collection site for attendees to donate items for a toy, food and clothing drive.

“We are a fairly new organization,” Barton said, referring to the event’s presenter, The Pink Balloon Project. “I created the charity in honor of my mother, Marcia Lynn Barton, who I lost to breast cancer in 2011. It was a hard time dealing and accepting the loss. However, I was able to heal and move forward. And with that I felt that I needed to do something to keep her memory and spirit alive, so I created The Pink Balloon Project.

“Since 2011, I have done a pink balloon release in her honor every year. Our main purpose is to raise awareness of breast cancer, support those who are enduring the fight, as well as those who have made it through the fight, and to just be a positive example for our community. We are going to expand our outreach to mentoring kids and hopefully in the future have an arts camp for kids.”

Joining Barton in his effort to present the Feed the Community Dinner will be the Rev. Randy Livsey and his congregation at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston.

“We wanted to do something for the holidays to help those who are less fortunate than we are — just giving them a warm meal, an atmosphere of love and to show them that people still care,” Livsey said.

“[Brandon] grew up in Kingston, came out of the church that I pastored, moved away, been in California for a while — gone back and forth. ... So he has family ties here. [I have] known him all of his life. My wife actually taught him in high school. I’m very impressed with that young man.”

For more information about the event, call 678-682-1190 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .