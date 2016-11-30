Chattahoochee Technical College is once again being recognized in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s annual Book of Lists.The state’s largest technical college was named the ninth-largest post-secondary institution — based on enrollment for fall 2016 — on the publication’s list of the Area’s 25 Largest Colleges and Universities.

The school improved on last year’s 10th-place rating.

“We are extremely pleased that Chattahoochee Technical College has been recognized as the ninth-largest college in the metro Atlanta area,” President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in a press release. “Our ranking is truly a testament to the quality education more than 14,000 students receive annually.”

“It’s rewarding to be recognized as one of the area’s largest colleges because that means we are connecting more students to successful outcomes,” Director of Admissions Nate Beardsley said.

Missy Cusack, executive director of admissions and records, said Chattahoochee Tech is “honored” to be recognized as one of the area’s largest colleges, “as this means CTC is being embraced by the communities we serve.”

“Potential students are seeing the college as a great option for furthering their education goals,” she said. “We continue to offer the essential pieces that our communities need, whether it is general core classes, fast-paced career preparation or hands-on health care training.”

On the first day of the 16-week fall semester, CTC’s enrollment totaled more than 10,000 students, an increase over last fall’s 9,955 students, the release said.

Chattahoochee Tech also saw a record-high 1,027 participants in its Move on When Ready program, which allows high school students to earn college credit at no cost.

“Our growth shows that our programs meet the needs of our communities and that faculty and staff have a passion for working with students and are committed to student success,” Beardsley said.

Newcomb said he is “immensely satisfied” with the college’s fall semester enrollment figures.

“The growth illustrates our commitment to providing essential, affordable and accessible education,” he said.

With more than 4,000 students registered for fall semester, the Marietta campus remains the top physical campus for student enrollment, the release said. The 294,648-square-foot, 12-building campus on South Cobb Drive houses the most programs of all CTC campuses.

The second-largest campus is the North Metro campus on Ross Road in Acworth, which has about 2,800 students enrolled during fall semester. The 172,335-square-foot, seven-building campus is home to multiple programs, including industrial maintenance and electrical technology, horticulture and computer numerical control technology.

Located in the heart of Dallas, the Paulding campus serves roughly 900 students and is the exclusive home of the Associate of Science in nursing program.

In Cherokee County, more than 1,300 students are attending fall classes at either the Canton campus or the Woodstock campus. Another 407 students are enrolled at the Appalachian campus in Jasper, and more than 750 students enrolled for fall-semester courses at the Mountain View campus.