South Central Middle School makes sure its students have Christmas gifts to put under the tree every year for the adults in their lives.

The Emerson school will be hosting the ninth annual Santa Shop, where less-fortunate students will be able to select two gifts for their parents or other adults who are important to them, Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, during the connections/exploratory classes.

The shop will be stocked with all kinds of gifts that have been donated by SCMS staff members, local businesses and members of the community or purchased with monetary donations.

“We do the shop each year to benefit less-fortunate students at SCMS,” said eighth-grade math teacher Nichole Harr, who is coordinating the project with sixth-grade science teacher Sarah Clark. “They are able to shop for their family members in a department store-like setting for free.”

“The SCMS Santa Shop has become a tradition that staff and community members look forward to every year,” Clark said. “It’s a time to show love and compassion for our less-fortunate students. By providing these children an opportunity to give back to those who sacrifice so much for them at home, it brings tears to my eyes just thinking of it.”

While the project is a big undertaking, it’s also a worthwhile one, Clark said.

“The look on the faces of the student shoppers and the gratitude they show makes the whole production an incredible experience each year,” she said.

Once the students have chosen their gifts, adult and teen volunteer elves will wrap them or place them in gift bags while the young shoppers make Christmas cards for their family and enjoy snacks and drinks, all for free.

They also receive a gift of their own to take home.

“Last year was the first year that each shopper received their own personal gift,” Harr said. “They each were given a coffee mug full of candy and hot chocolate. We plan to continue that tradition this year as well.”

The shop, which will be set up like a department store in one of the school’s larger rooms, needs donations from the community to stock its shelves.

“We are still in desperate need of men’s gifts — scarves, hats, gloves, fishing gear, tools, sports/NASCAR anything, etc.,” Clark said.

Other male gifts ideas include “Duck Dynasty,” Atlanta Braves and Falcons, Georgia Bulldogs, key rings, sunglasses, cologne, watches and wallets.

For women, suggestions include candles in jars/containers, purses, jewelry, watches, hats, scarves, blankets, small jewelry/trinket boxes, bath and body products and sunglasses.

Items for either include gloves, candy, coffee mugs and travel mugs and cups.

For the Christmas section, Santa Clauses, snowmen and angels are needed.

Organizers will accept monetary donations and retail gift cards to use to purchase gifts, and donations of wrapping paper, gift bags, wrapping supplies, snacks and drinks also are needed.

The shop won’t accept toys or children’s items or clothing.

Donations should be dropped off at the school’s front office or arrangements can be made for pickup, if needed.

Volunteers are still needed to help with setup, gift wrapping and assisting shoppers.

“Anyone is welcome to volunteer,” Harr said. “Just give us a call at the school.”

Last year’s shop served more than 120 students, but this time, organizers would like to downsize a little.

“This year, we would like to keep the numbers around 100, but we also said that last year,” Harr said.

The Santa Shop began in November 2008, after founder Julie Hill, the school’s administrative assistant at the time, saw a television report on how the economic downturn was affecting “economically challenged” children.

She learned Christmas was a difficult time for these kids, especially when they realized their parents could barely afford gifts for them or each other, and that situations like these can create feelings of guilt and resentment in young people.

Her solution to help the economically disadvantaged kids at South Central was to create a store where they could shop for gifts for the adults in their lives and have them wrapped, all for free.

The first shop was organized in less than two weeks and helped 31 student shoppers, and it has grown ever since.

Clark said the staff at South Central “really knows the students” and is aware of kids who are “going through a hard time, either emotionally or financially.”

“Our parents work so hard and sacrifice so much to give their children the best of everything, and we want to help our students show their appreciation to the fabulous parents of SCMS,” she said.