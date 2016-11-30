At a called meeting Wednesday, Steve Taylor, Bartow County’s sole commissioner, signed a series of agreements, including an intergovernmental agreement with Cartersville to create a land bank. Land banks are quasi-governmental agencies created by counties or municipalities to manage and repurpose underused, abandoned or foreclosed properties.

Attorney Keith Lovell, representing Shaw Industries, asked the commissioner to authorize an incentive agreement with the company.

“This is a 5-year tax-abatement given to Shaw for two facilities being built in Bartow County,” Lovell said. “The T-1 facility in Adairsville, which will create 300-400 new jobs, and the new state-of-the art Shaw Creative Center, which will bring design engineers and international customers to Cartersville.”

Lovell said the abatement mandates no taxes to be paid by Shaw in the first year, then increasing taxes in increments of 20 percent through the next four years until the company is paying 100 percent by the sixth year.

Lovell said the abatement doesn’t include school taxes.

Taylor also authorized the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) funding contract for 2017.

“When a community reaches a population of 50,000,” Taylor said. “They are required to have an MPO to receive federal funds. Our MPO includes all of Bartow County and all the cities in the county.

Tom Sills is the director of the Cartersville Bartow Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“An MPO provides local input on how federal transportation dollars are spent,” he said. “The Cartersville Bartow MPO is eligible for federal planning funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration. Those funds are distributed by the Georgia Department of Transportation.”

Sills said each MPO pays a certain amount of money to be a part of the transportation plans, in Bartow’s case, $32,833. In turn, the county receives $131,334.

“This year, that money will be devoted to conducting data to see how we can improve our public transportation system,” he said.

The county commissioner will hold a regularly scheduled public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Building 135 W Cherokee Ave.