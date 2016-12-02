The city of Euharlee and Woodland Middle School are partnering together on what they hope will become an annual Christmas tradition.

The city is sponsoring the inaugural Covered Bridge Carols with the middle school’s honor band and chorus Thursday at 6 p.m. in the field in front of Frankie Harris Park on Covered Bridge Road.

The concert will include the lighting ceremony for the city’s 19-foot Christmas tree, with Mayor Dennis Thayer flipping the switch to light it.

“The city is proud to sponsor this event to showcase the talents of the performance arts program at Woodland Middle School at Euharlee,” City Manager James Stephens said. “We believe this will be a festive event for the community of Euharlee.”

Band Director Michele Gaspardo said the band and chorus are “excited to partner with the city of Euharlee” to provide music for the holiday event, which will last 45 minutes to an hour.

“We have members of our eighth-grade band that will be performing a selection of Christmas music,” she said. “We also have the Woodland Singers that will be performing. We will conclude our performance with an old-fashioned singalong with traditional carols of the season.”

Chorus Director Mallory Tafoya said the chorus will be singing two of their concert pieces — “Cold and Fugue Season,” a J.S. Bach tune arranged by Ellen Foncannon, and “Born Today” by Cynthia Gray — “and then we are joining the band for some Christmas carols.”

Gaspardo said the band students are “excited for the opportunity to perform for the community.”

“The students have worked hard to prepare for their performance,” she said. “It has allowed us to explore performing in a new setting and providing accompaniment for the old-fashioned singalong.”

Tafoya said her ensemble of 25 seventh- and eighth-graders also is looking forward to the concert.

“The kids and I are so excited to participate in such a wonderful community event,” she said.

Stephens said other activities will be taking place as part of the event, which is being coordinated by Euharlee History Museum Director Katie Gobbi.

“In addition to the concert and tree lighting, the band booster club members will be holding a bake sale [with] hot chocolate and apple cider,” he said, noting he’s expecting a crowd as large as 200 people. “Covered Bridge Pizza will be selling pizza at the event. And of course, the Festival of Trees will also be open during the concert and tree lighting for a fun, family-oriented evening.”

Both Stephens and Gaspardo hope to make the concert an annual collaboration between the city and the school’s performing arts groups.

“This will be an awesome annual event we can look forward to each year and provide a partnership between our school and the city of Euharlee,” Gaspardo said. “It will be a great way to celebrate the festive season.”

For more information on the event, call 770-607-2017 or 770-386-1542.