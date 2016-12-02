With the holiday drive providing an abundant amount of food for Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, Sherry Wise-Mays is extending thanks to Shane Barker and his business, Anytime Fitness. Throughout the month of November, nonperishable food items were collected at Anytime Fitness, 10 Slopes Drive in Cartersville.

“He came over, and he wanted to know what [he could] do to partner with us,” said Wise-Mays, center manager for Tallatoona CAP Head Start. “... We came up with the food drive. I was very excited, because when we walked in and saw [the] food, it was amazing. ... It was probably [more than] 300 pounds worth of food.

“... To me, it’s awesome in the fact that he reached out to us and that is my sole purpose. My sole purpose is to reach out and get community partners, to let them know what Tallatoona Head Start is about. ... Of course, we’re trying to incorporate healthy eating. You get healthy families, you get healthy children,” she said, adding the food helped stock the food pantry at Tallatoona CAP’s Bartow Human Resource Development Center, 140 Douglas St. in Cartersville.

“My wife met someone when we were at Relay For Life that happened to be involved with Tallatoona CAP, and she quickly realized that we had an opportunity to help,” Barker said. “We were brand new to the community and looking for an organization to help. Previously before moving to Cartersville from Indiana, we typically organized a fundraiser each month to support a different cause. The food drive was actually a huge success for us being new to the community. Our purpose was very simple — to collect as many nonperishable items as possible for as many needy children as possible. Every bit of the food goes to Tallatoona CAP.

“... The food drive is now complete, however this month we’re continuing our fundraising efforts with Angel Tree, next month Coats for Kids. Our goal is to create a culture of giving members that are always willing to give back.”

For more information about Tallatoona CAP, visit www.tallatoonacap.org.