In its eighth year, the Community Christmas Luncheon will continue providing a festive meal for area residents.

Expecting to draw about 3,000 attendees, the complimentary event will be presented Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St. Along with a coat — and other winter apparel — dispersal, the gathering will feature a meal consisting of roasted turkey, baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread dressing, vegetables, rolls, a homemade dessert, tea and water.

“The purpose of the Toyo Tire Community Christmas Luncheon is to provide a complete Christmas meal for people in the community to enjoy,” said Tina Jennings, who helps organize the event with her husband, Parnick. “Bartow County has many people who are out of work or who may not be close to their relatives over the holidays or who want to just bring their family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a holiday meal.

“Toyo Tire provides the funding for the food, and we have some small donations to help take care of providing some of the decorations, etc.

“Desserts are all donated by people in the community — preferably homemade.

“... We are so grateful to Toyo Tire for starting this great community event to provide an opportunity for our community to share a meal together during the Christmas season.

“We are also thankful for Flavorful Events for catering, the Civil Air Patrol, Bartow Transit, Tom Shinall — our DJ, IHOP for managing the to-go orders, and our many faithful friends and volunteers who make this event happen.”

To help the event be a success, organizers are seeking volunteers to serve in various capacities, from donating homemade desserts and coats to serving diners.

“We need about 70 more volunteers to help serve and clean up,” Jennings said.

“Donations of gently-worn coats — children and adult sizes, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets can be delivered to either Renasant Bank — Highway 41 across from Ingles or on the west side on the corner of Douthit Ferry Road and Old Mill Road. If you would like to donate a homemade dessert, please call ... and tell [me] what you would like to make so we know we have enough homemade desserts.”

The first Community Christmas Luncheon came to fruition after the Jennings received a call from Don Waterhouse, who was the manager of human resources and general affairs for Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing in White.

Due to the manufacturer’s prosperity, Toyo’s management wanted to put the financial resources that previously funded a Christmas company lunch toward helping the residents of Bartow County.

“Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc., supports the event through a multitude of ways,” said John Broussard, director of human resources and general affairs for Toyo Tire. “First, we provide a financial donation to the Christmas lunch, which makes it all possible.

“In addition to the financial support, many of our employees donate their time and volunteer in many ways prior to, during and after the event, such as assisting with the coordination of activities, preparing and serving the food, welcoming the participants, preparing desserts and doing the clean-up afterwards. ... We are very grateful for our volunteers who make this all happen. A special recognition should be given to Tina and Parnick Jennings, who from the start have partnered with Toyo Tire and coordinated the activities that make the event possible and successful.

“... For me, I’ve not had the opportunity to participate in the event yet, however I’m very much looking forward to it this year. Many of our employees plan on volunteering and look forward to the event each year. I’m told it’s amazing the number of meals that are served and there’s great fellowship shared amongst all involved. Christmas is a time of giving and this is one of the ways our employees express their gratitude through volunteering to help. We are grateful for the many blessings we have.”

For more information about volunteering or donating a dessert for the Community Christmas Luncheon, email Jennings at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 678-899-9525. She also is serving as the contact point for churches to order to-go meals for their homebound residents. The to-go orders that would be delivered by the inquiring churches need to be placed by Dec. 15. Diners also will be able to obtain free transportation from Bartow Transit by calling 770-387-5165 at least 24 hours prior to the event.