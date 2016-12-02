Christmas shoppers with bibliophiles on their list will want to check out the Friends of the Library Used-Book and Multimedia Sale.

The quarterly sale is today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library garage at 429 W. Main St.

Friends members also can enjoy early shopping from 9 to 10 a.m. to get the first pick of all genres of books as well as DVDs, compact discs, tapes, computer games and puzzles for $1 or less each.

Nonmembers who want to join the organization can buy a membership for $10 for individuals or $20 for families at the sale or at the library distribution desk.

Board member Molly Mendenhall, who is coordinating the sale, is expecting large crowds throughout the day.

“With the expected good weather, we should have an above-average turnout for the December book sale,” she said. “Books are an inexpensive gift that readers enjoy receiving.”

Fiction and nonfiction hardbacks are $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents each or three for $1. Children’s books are 50 cents each or three for $1. DVDs, music CDs, books on CD and computer games are $1 each.

“We will have a table of new paperbacks for children and young adults available for a discounted price, good for stocking stuffers,” Mendenhall said. “This was a popular addition available at our recent Friends Indoor Craft Fair.”

Prices of books on that table will be half the cover price, she added.

From 1 to 2 p.m., shoppers can take advantage of the Bag Sale, where they can buy a “Friends” bag for $5 — or bring one they’ve bought in the past — and stuff as many books and other items as they can fit into it for only $5 more.

Payment can be made with cash, checks or credit/debit cards.

All public, private and home-school teachers who show their school ID will receive 15 free children’s books for their students.

Volunteers are still needed for the afternoon, especially for the closing at 2 p.m., Mendenhall said. Those who volunteer for at least two hours will receive a $5 credit for books they choose at the sale.

Interested parties should come to the sale and check in with Mendenhall.

The September book sale netted more than $2,000 for the library system, according to Mendenhall.

“The Friends of the Bartow Library certainly appreciate the growing support from our community,” she said.

At the Friends’ annual meeting in October, the organization presented a check for $15,000 to library Director Carmen Sims, Mendenhall said.

“This was combined funds raised from four quarterly book sales, our November 2015 Friends Indoor Craft Fair and our September 2016 Toast to Family Literacy,” she said.