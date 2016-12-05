Continuing to assist the community during the holidays, CrossPoint City Church will serve more than 800 pre-qualified children at Hope for Christmas.

With the event set for Saturday at the American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42, organizers are busy preparing for the benefit. To help this year’s Hope for Christmas be a success, the public is being encouraged to donate gifts for the children’s parents and winter wear, which can be dropped off today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CrossPoint City Church, 245 S. Tennessee St. in Cartersville.

“Hope for Christmas is an annual event hosted by our church that serves people in the community who need a little extra help during the holidays,” said Bailey Beaver, coordinator of CrossPoint City Church’s Hope for Christmas. “We are involved with a greater network that hosts these events all over northwest Georgia. We provide winter wear, food, toys and a family-fun experience, including pictures with Santa. This year, we are serving almost 400 families, which equals to about 830 children. ...This year we have a new sponsor, the Church of the Ascension, who has provided us with all of the food for our families. We are so grateful for all of our sponsors and people in the community that have given their time and monetary donations.

“Our mission at CrossPoint City Church is to relentlessly pursue those far from God with the hope and love of Jesus Christ. This is just one way that we are able to do that. One area of this event that has evolved over the past couple of years is our Connections tent. Families receive prayer and a listening ear. Many of them [who] have joined our church since then are in a better place.”

For Jeff Tindall — logistics coordinator at the Church of the Ascension’s Red Door Food Pantry — providing assistance for the Hope for Christmas event helps broaden his organization’s community impact.

“I met Matt Warren [CrossPoint City’s connection pastor] through Leadership Bartow and became engaged when he presented to the Rotary Club of Etowah,” Tindall said. “We had brainstorming sessions with the Church of the Ascension Outreach Ministry to explore how we could become a meaningful partner [for both their] BLESS and Hope for Christmas.

“We quickly identified that we could leverage our strengths in food acquisition, storage and distribution to make a great impact and allow CrossPoint City Church to use the funds they would have spent on food to serve more families. This past weekend, we [had] both organizations come together to prepare the boxes of food. We had so many volunteers that we prepared over 4,000 pounds of food in only 45 minutes. Each family will get a full holiday meal complete with a turkey, vegetables, yams, gravy, corn bread, stuffing, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce and dessert.”

He continued, “We have been able to expand our impact thanks to the success of the Mardi Gras fundraiser that we have been doing for the last five years. We have really grown our capacity and are now able to expand our efforts beyond our walls to make a greater impact in our community. We have started planning for 2017 and already have some great support from local businesses like the Auto Parts Co. and American Family Insurance.”

For more information on assisting CrossPoint City Church’s efforts, visit http://crosspointcity.com or call 678-721-2377. Further details about the Church of the Ascension’s Mardi Gras benefit on Feb. 3, 2017, can be obtained at www.cartersvillemardigras.com.