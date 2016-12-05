In recognition of its growth and economic contributions, Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc. was named Automotive Supplier of the Year.

“This honor further validates the great things Toyo Tires and its team members at TNA are doing to provide both the automotive industry and our consumers with the continuously highest quality tires available in the market today,” said Jim Hawk, chairman of Toyo Tire. “We look forward to many more years of sustained growth in supplying premier products to Georgia and to North America.”

Presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development Thursday, the inaugural Georgia Automotive Awards featured five accolades: Company of the Year, Leader of the Year, Innovation Award, Community Impact Award and Supplier of the Year.

Located at 3660 Highway 411 N.E. in White, Toyo employs more than 1,000 people and produces Toyo and Nitto tires.

According to a news release from the GDEcD, “The Automotive Supplier of the Year award was conferred upon Toyo Tire for its substantial and sustained growth, and its associated contributions to the state’s economic development efforts. Since breaking ground in White, Georgia in 2004, Toyo has more than doubled the size of its facility and grown the staff from an initial 81 employees to 1,180 workers today. The fourth expansion, scheduled for completion in 2017, brings the total manufacturing space to three million square feet. Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said the expansion will boost Toyo’s local investment to more than $1 billion.”